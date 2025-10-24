Varun Badola On Jamnapaar S2: 'We've Addressed Issues That Every Indian Family Goes Through

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Amazon MX Player has returned with the second season of the beloved show "Jamnapaar". The latest season of the drama moves beyond the ambitions and struggles of a middle-class Indian family and explores what transpires when modern values collide with age-old beliefs, giving way to uncomfortable conversations that many families still hesitate to have.

Protagonist Shanky Bansal will be seen facing a new battle this season - not about career or competition, but about conscience. Dealing with the loss of his CA license, Shanky navigates some haunting questions of identity, integrity, and belonging, all while trying to hold his family together.

The core cast of "Jamnapaar season 2" includes Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Vijay Raaz, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, and Ankita Sehgal, along with others.

Badola, who essays the role of Shanky's father, KD Bansal, in the show, shared that during season two of the drama, they have tried to address issues that every Indian family goes through in some form.

Shedding light on the new season of "Jamnapaar" and its themes, Badola said,“In Season 2, we've addressed issues that every Indian family goes through in some form. There's a point where the father struggles to accept that IVF is doing its job. These are small but very real things."

"The truth is, in our society, some outdated mindsets still weigh heavily, and it was important for the show to address them with honesty. I think that's what makes it resonate with people,” he added.

Speaking about the show, Ritvik Sahore aka Shanky revealed,“Shanky's journey in Season 2 is about more than just his career. It's about self-worth, integrity, and standing tall even when life pushes you down. What excited me most was the emotional depth – his clashes with his father, his love for Khyati, and his fight for Jamnapaar. Audiences will see a much more mature, layered, and vulnerable Shanky this season, and I can't wait for them to experience it.”

"Jamnapaar Season 2" is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player - available on mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.