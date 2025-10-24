Slowik Estate Planning Encourages Families To Discuss Wills And Legacy Wishes During The Holidays

Atlanta, Georgia – Slowik Estate Planning is encouraging Atlanta-area families to use the upcoming holiday season as an opportunity to begin important conversations about wills, estate plans and legacy wishes. With families gathering under one roof for Thanksgiving and the holidays, it is an opportune time to address topics that, although often avoided, can bring clarity and peace of mind in the long run.

Atlanta estate planning lawyer, Jake Slowik of Slowik Estate Planning, points to his own childhood experience as a reminder of why these conversations matter. After the loss of his father at age nine, Slowik's family endured the challenges of navigating life without the benefit of a professional estate plan.“My mother became supermom overnight, raising my brother and me without guidance from a plan. That experience left a lasting impression and motivates my work today,” said Slowik.

Slowik emphasizes that open discussions about estate plans can reduce stress and confusion for loved ones when it matters most. While these topics may feel uncomfortable, approaching them with honesty and care can prevent unnecessary misunderstandings and legal disputes down the road. He notes that many families first reach out to an attorney only after a crisis, making proactive planning a critical step.

“Our goal is to help families achieve peace of mind, not just for themselves, but for future generations,” Slowik said.“Holiday gatherings bring together multiple generations and provide a unique chance to ensure everyone understands and respects each other's legacy wishes.”

Slowik Estate Planning recommends that families begin by confirming the existence and location of wills, powers of attorney and health care directives. Reviewing these documents periodically, especially after major life events, can help ensure they still reflect current wishes. The firm also highlights the importance of reviewing beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and insurance policies, which can sometimes override will instructions if not kept up to date.

According to Slowik Estate Planning, open communication is one of the most effective ways to minimize the risk of costly probate disputes and reduce the chances of long-term rifts between relatives. A recent survey from the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils found that more than half of Americans do not have a will or estate plan, underscoring the urgency of these conversations.

Slowik encourages families to set aside time during the holidays to discuss their estate plans, framing the conversation as an act of care and responsibility.“Estate planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, it becomes a process that protects families and honors their values,” he said.

Founded by Jake Slowik, a Harvard Law School graduate and longtime Atlanta resident, Slowik Estate Planning guides families through the complexities of wills, trusts and legacy planning. Jake's personal experience with loss and his passion for service drive his commitment to helping others achieve lasting peace of mind. The firm is dedicated to making the estate planning process clear, approachable and focused on the well-being of every client and their loved ones.

