AKVA Group ASA: Invitation Presentation Of The Q3 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2025 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday November 7th, 2025, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast:
A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 24 October 2025
AKVA group ASA
Web:
CONTACTS:
| Knut Nesse
| Chief Executive Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 37 62 20
| E-mail:
|...
| Ronny Meinkøhn
| Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 98 20 67 76
| E-mail:
|...
MENAFN24102025004107003653ID1110241798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment