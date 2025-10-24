Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AKVA Group ASA: Invitation Presentation Of The Q3 2025 Financial Results


2025-10-24 02:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2025 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday November 7th, 2025, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast:

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 24 October 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web:

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: ...


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: ...



