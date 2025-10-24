CORRECTION: AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q3 2025
|Q3/2025
|Q3/2024
|Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|Change
|FY 2024
|Speciality Alloys
|mt
|23,952
|18,669
|28.3%
|80,106
|65,051
|23.1%
|87,908
|Processing
|mt
|6,039
|4,273
|41.3%
|21,966
|18,726
|17.3%
|22,963
|Mining
|mt
|17,913
|14,396
|24.4%
|58,141
|46,324
|25.5%
|64,945
|South African mines
|mt
|28,932
|90,165
|-67.9%
|138,114
|246,193
|-43.9%
|300,985
|Mining
|mt
|28,932
|90,165
|-67.9%
|138,114
|246,193
|-43.9%
|300,985
Processing
- The processing volumes increased by 41.3% during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to same quarter of last year.
Mining
- The South African mining activity dropped by 67.9% when compared to same period of last year. This led to a decrease in the overall group's mining activity during the quarter under review. The mining activity at the Turkish mines increased significantly by 24.4% over the same period of 2024.
Outlook for Q4 2025
Demand: The demand for Cr Ore remains strong and sustained in China. The decision of the major South African ferro-chrome players to massively reduce the production naturally leads to a higher export of ore, and an increased production of ferro-chrome in China. The relatively low activity of stainless steel producers in the Western world, continues to hamper the demand for FeCr in these territories.
Price Trends: Cr Ore prices in China have again improved during Q3 2025. The world market prices for both high and low carbon ferrochrome are also recovering gradually.
Challenges and Opportunities: Chrome products being US$ commodities, we certainly feel the weakening of the US currency in our bottom line. New discussions about a possible export quota for Cr Ore out of South Africa have recently restarted.
Helsinki, October 24, 2025
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
