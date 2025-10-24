Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Until Sunday - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- On Friday, there will be scattered clouds at different elevations and mainly pleasant weather. There will be moderate-speed, northwesterly winds that are occasionally strong, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Most places will get beautiful weather on Saturday and Sunday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see moderate temperatures, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. There will be mild northwesterly winds.Monday's weather will be mostly moderate with a little increase in temperature. Light southeasterly winds will give way to moderate northwesterly winds in the afternoon.Today, East Amman's maximum and minimum temperatures range from 28 to 14 degrees Celsius, West Amman's from 26 to 12, the northern highlands from 27 to 14, the Shara highlands from 26 to 13, the Badia regions from 30 to 15, the plains regions from 28 to 14, the northern Jordan Valley from 33 to 16, the southern Jordan Valley from 33 to 21, the Dead Sea from 32 to 20, and the Gulf of Aqaba from 34 to 19 degrees Celsius.