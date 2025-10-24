Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of October 23, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,283 (+1) enemy tanks, 23,458 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 33,972 (+34) artillery systems, 1,526 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 (+0) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 73,826 (+440) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,880 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 65,356 (+128) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,981 (+0) units of special equipment.

Ukrainian border guards hit Russian positions, vehicles on Southern Slobozhanshchyna front

As reported earlier, drone pilots from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck a Russian 'Black Eye' electronic warfare system, a surveillance camera, and a vehicle of the Russian invaders on the southern front.