Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day


2025-10-24 02:04:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of October 23, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,283 (+1) enemy tanks, 23,458 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 33,972 (+34) artillery systems, 1,526 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 (+0) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 73,826 (+440) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,880 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 65,356 (+128) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,981 (+0) units of special equipment.



 Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit Russian positions, vehicles on Southern Slobozhanshchyna front

As reported earlier, drone pilots from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck a Russian 'Black Eye' electronic warfare system, a surveillance camera, and a vehicle of the Russian invaders on the southern front.

MENAFN24102025000193011044ID1110241768

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search