South Sudan: No End In Sight - Floods In Greater Pibor Already Displaced Over 43000 People

In South Sudan, the cascading effects of climate change have become increasingly visible and devastating with torrential rainfall displacing communities all across the country. In regions like the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, one of the most affected, high-water levels have surged across six counties, threatening to tip the region into a full-scale humanitarian crisis.

Considered by many in the community to be among the worst floods in recent memory, the disaster has affected over 43,000 people taking with it homes, livelihoods and critical infrastructure.

For communities of GPAA, the Pibor dyke remains a vital barrier against rising floodwaters. Constructed by South Korean peacekeepers under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) this cordon serves as the only protection for the airport, parts of the market, and key administrative buildings. With all roads linking to the capital Juba remaining impassable until February, the Pibor airport strip serves as the only lifeline for delivering essential supplies to the isolated region.

Sharing the tragedy he has been witnessing over the past weeks, Deputy Chief Administrator Ogebe Omot Ochan, also stresses the importance of this connection:

“The situation is worse. Farmlands are destroyed, disease is spreading and currently, support from the international community is our only chance of survival.”

With water levels escalating, health concerns are, too. In the stagnant water, malaria and waterborne diseases are spreading fast. Over 5,000 cases have been reported in just two months.

And there is no end in sight.

“We do not know if the water is increasing or decreasing so we need to be prepared for anything,” explains Pibor resident Marang Rafayal the great uncertainty that has taken over previously bustling areas.

For many, the means to earning a living have been washed away. Nyalimakol Bicham is one such example-once the proud owner of a thriving tea stall serving daily cups of chai to customers outside a ministry building.

“I've had to start over here because the dyke keeps this area safe,” she said.“But my customers are gone, and the home I once knew is now underwater.”

Affected communities remain resilient, but resilience alone cannot hold back the waters. With continued maintenance and construction, there is hope that the dyke will safeguard the airstrip and maintain access for both peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

