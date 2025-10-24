Ira Khan Expresses Excitement About The 'Days To Come'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has expressed her excitement about the days to come and things that lie ahead for her.

Ira took to her official Instagram handle and posted a note saying that while she is not elated about anything in particular, she is thrilled about a bunch of things.

Wondering if this is how an illness-free life feels, Ira penned on the photo-sharing app, "I'm excited about the days to come. And the things ahead. Not any one specific thing. Lots of things. All things. Generally. Is this how things were before? Is this how non-illness life is? (sic)."

Sharing the ever-looming dilemma of making sense of things going on in life, Iran captioned the post, "Feels... unusual. Sometimes I don't know what to make of it. Then I remember... I don't have to make anything of it. Just live it (sic)."

Reacting to the post, one of the Insta users wrote, "The new dawn is waiting for you, good luck, paint it red and let life hug you back!"

Another one commented, "This is very heartwarming what you have written!"

On Monday, Ira took to her IG and uploaded a couple of happy photos from her recent getaway. She further revealed that she is no longer in therapy.

“On 13th October, I had my last therapy session. After 3 times a week -For 8 years of psychoanalysis...I'm no longer in therapy," she mentioned on the photo-sharing app.

Explaining what this signifies for her, Ira added,“So you're cured now?" I'm still on medication and I probably will be for the foreseeable future.

Not being in therapy anymore means that my therapist and I felt confident that I had learnt a bunch of things, started living my life in a more helpful manner (for me) and I'd be able to manage on my own – responsibly taking care of myself and remembering to have fun in life! (sic)"