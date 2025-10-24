Prospectus Approved For Listing Of DNO's USD 400 Million Hybrid Bonds On Oslo Stock Exchange
The prospectus dated 23 October 2025 is available on the Company's website
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities.
The release may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.
