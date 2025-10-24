Bus Caught Fire After Collision With Bike 11 Bodies Identified: Kurnool DC On Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway Bus Fire

Kurnool: A private bus carrying 41 passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool caught fire, killing at least 20 passengers after colliding with a bike that got stuck under the bus, officials confirmed on Friday.

Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM.

"There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said.

She further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the DC said, two drivers managed to escape from the fire.

"This incident happened late at night, and the passengers were sleeping. The bus wires were cut after the accident, and the bus doors didn't open after the accident. We're investigating the matter. The two drivers escaped from the fire. The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help," DC Siri said.

A fire official pointed out that there were no safety hammers to break the glass after the accident.

"The bus collided with a bike, dragged it and caused the bike's petrol to leak, which led to a fire. There were no safety hammers to break glass after the fire accident. The bus driver didn't stop after the collision with the bike. The bus' diesel tank didn't catch fire, but the bus was totally damaged. We're investigating the matter," the official said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday morning expressed grief over the loss of lives of at least 20 people in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in a massive fire that gutted a bus in the early hours today.

The passengers were travelling in a private bus carrying 41 people from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal of Kurnool.

"The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he was deeply pained by the unfortunate bus fire.

"Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay," Kumar posted on X.

The Volvo bus of a private travel company, carrying 41 people, was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal, Kurnool.

The injured have been shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

