Trump's Gaza Peace Push Collides With Israeli Political Reality

MENAFN - Asia Times) As US President Donald Trump struggles to keep control of his brokered Gaza ceasefire, Israel is insisting that ensuing negotiations with Hamas must not be aimed at the one topic long considered key to ending Middle East warfare: the creation of a Palestinian state at peace with Israel.

US Vice President JD Vance, one of a quartet of US officials visiting Israel on behalf of Trump, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. During their meeting, Netanyahu, declined to label this week's US-led diplomacy as peace talks, referring to them instead as an“implementation process.”

The Israeli leader has publicly asserted that Palestinian statehood would reward Hamas for triggering the Gaza war, which started on October 7, 2023, when the Islamic group raided southern Israel and killed around 1,200 Israelis.

An official in Tel Aviv said that even speaking of the so-called“two-state solution” would sink Netanyahu's hopes of staying in power.“Elections will probably be held next year. Netanyahu's political future depends on being able to declare the Gaza war a success.

“That means an end to Hamas and getting some Arab countries to police Gaza. Nothing more, and certainly not a Palestinian state.”