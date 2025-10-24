Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korea Confirms Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missiles

North Korea Confirms Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missiles


2025-10-24 12:04:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

North Korea has confirmed that its latest missile test, conducted a day earlier, was a success, Azernews reports, according to a report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KCNA said two hypersonic projectiles were launched from Pyongyang's Ryokpho District and flew northeast before accurately striking a target in North Hamgyong Province.

The missiles are reportedly part of a new weapons system that Pyongyang described as“important” to its national defense.

The launch, according to the agency, was carried out as part of North Korea's broader effort to enhance its defense capabilities and strengthen its strategic deterrence.

MENAFN24102025000195011045ID1110241569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search