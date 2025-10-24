North Korea Confirms Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missiles
North Korea has confirmed that its latest missile test, conducted a day earlier, was a success, Azernews reports, according to a report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA said two hypersonic projectiles were launched from Pyongyang's Ryokpho District and flew northeast before accurately striking a target in North Hamgyong Province.
The missiles are reportedly part of a new weapons system that Pyongyang described as“important” to its national defense.
The launch, according to the agency, was carried out as part of North Korea's broader effort to enhance its defense capabilities and strengthen its strategic deterrence.
