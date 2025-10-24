Chinese Phone Maker OPPO Opens Factory In Egypt

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 24 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, yesterday inaugurated a smartphone and electronics manufacturing plant for Chinese tech company OPPO, in the industrial city of 10th of Ramadan, east of Cairo.

Madbouly described the opening as“a strong addition to the electronics manufacturing sector in Egypt,” read a statement by the Egyptian cabinet.

Ma Jixiong, general manager of OPPO Egypt, said, the opening is not only a testament to OPPO's confidence in the potential of the Egyptian market, but also“a platform to deliver our latest innovations to local consumers, create promising jobs for Egyptian talents, and contribute to Egypt's national development.”

Covering an area of 24,000 square metres, the factory features 17 production lines, employs approximately 2,000 Egyptian workers, and produces around 400,000 units per month, with a local value-added ratio exceeding 42 percent, which is expected to increase in the future.

The number of lines is expected to reach 20 by the first quarter of 2026, raising production capacity to around 500,000 units per month.