Weplay X Care Bears Halloween Carnival Party Officially Kicks Off!

Event Highlights: Exclusive Rewards & Limited-Time Items

From October 24 to November 5, WePlay's Halloween Carnival Party event brings a series of exciting themed activities, including:

Special Top-up Offers: Enjoy multiple recharge rewards and experience seamless fun across games and social interactions.



New Care Bears-Themed Virtual Gifts: Adorable and heartwarming gifts inspired by Care Bears are now available-share kindness, encouragement, and positivity! Limited Edition Skins: Combining Halloween mischief with the signature cuteness of Care Bears.



Why We Gather: A New Story for This Halloween

“Inside everyone lives a little magician who can chase away sadness.”

Since the 1980s, Care Bears have carried a timeless message of love, courage, hope, and care, symbolized by the unique“belly badges” on each bear. In WePlay's virtual celebration, this warmth comes to life once again-players will join the Care Bears to overcome negativity, enjoy interactive games, make new friends, and rediscover the simple joy of play.

About WePlay: Making the World More Fun Through Connection

As a flagship product under WeJoy, headquartered in Singapore, WePlay blends gaming and social interaction to create an engaging entertainment space for young people aged 18–25. With a variety of interactive games such as Space Werewolf, Guess My Drawing, and Mic Grab, WePlay helps users meet new friends effortlessly while having fun.

Currently, WePlay continues to top the App Store and Google Play free charts across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan, becoming one of the most popular platforms for social gaming among young users. This collaboration with Care Bears follows previous partnerships with well-known IPs such as BugCat Capoo and Chibi Maruko-chan, marking another major step in WePlay's ongoing effort to expand global IP collaborations and enrich its social ecosystem.

