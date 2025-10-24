What Is Buffalo-Plasty? Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Viral Surgery Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed the bizarre online claim that she underwent a procedure called 'buffalo-plasty' to enhance her upper lip. Appearing on the celebrity talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, alongside Karan Johar, Janhvi spoke about body image pressures and the unrealistic beauty standards often spread through social media. She explained that as someone who grew up in the age of Instagram, she too had once felt influenced by such expectations. However, she emphasized that she now believes in authenticity and self-acceptance, and does not wish to promote unattainable ideals for young women.

The Actor Explains Her Take on Cosmetic Surgery Speculations

Janhvi revealed that she had recently come across a viral video where a few so-called experts analyzed her face and speculated about procedures she might have undergone. Among the claims was something called“buffalo-plasty.” The actor said she found the claim absurd but took the opportunity to highlight the importance of transparency when discussing cosmetic treatments. She explained that misinformation of this kind could mislead young viewers into trying unsafe or unverified procedures. Janhvi added that she had always been thoughtful and careful about any changes she made, guided by advice from her late mother, Sridevi.

What Exactly Is Buffalo-Plasty?

Buffalo-plasty is an uncommon cosmetic surgery that alters the area between the nose and the upper lip, creating the illusion of a fuller upper lip. The term gained sudden attention after it was mentioned in the viral video about Janhvi. Experts describe it as a niche facial correction method rather than a mainstream beauty procedure.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film managed to gross over ₹100 crore globally.