Qatarpakistan Joint Ministerial Committee Holds Sixth Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani met Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif yesterday during his official visit to Pakistan to chair the sixth session of the Qatar-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Co-operation.The meeting in Islamabad brought together representatives from Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and Pakistan's ministry of commerce.A MoCI statement said that both sides reviewed the strong and longstanding relations between Qatar and Pakistan, exploring ways to further strengthen co-operation across various sectors.Discussions focused on economic partnerships, trade exchange and the promotion of mutual investments.The session was co-chaired by HE Sheikh Faisal and Pakistan's Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, with the participation of senior officials and representatives from both countries.HE Sheikh Faisal highlighted the depth of the historical and close ties between Qatar and Pakistan, noting the special attention accorded to these relations by the leaderships of both nations.He stressed that this partnership is guided by a shared strategic vision to advance bilateral co-operation, particularly in the economic, trade and investment fields.blade-->

The minister underscored the vital role of the Joint Ministerial Committee in promoting and expanding bilateral relations.Through joint efforts, HE Sheikh Faisal said, both sides aim to enhance economic integration, foster collaborative initiatives, and increase trade exchange in line with their aspirations for inclusive and sustainable development.He also called for activating the Qatar–Pakistan Business Council as an effective platform to support trade and investment relations, empower the private sector, and encourage the establishment of joint projects.HE Sheikh Faisal emphasised the importance of finalising the procedures for signing the Free Trade Agreement between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries and Pakistan.He noted that the agreement would significantly enhance trade flows, investment opportunities, and the overall business environment, paving the way for an integrated economic partnership.Both sides also discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, education, and technology – viewed as essential enablers for deepening collaboration and integration between the two countries.The two parties agreed to expand bilateral co-operation, accelerate joint development efforts, deepen economic ties, encourage mutual investment, and boost trade volumes – reflecting their shared vision for a more prosperous and interconnected future, the statement added.