Qatar To Host World Investment Forum '26

Qatar to host UNCTAD Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times)Qatar has announced its readiness to host the ninth World Investment Forum (WIF 2026), scheduled to take place in 2026.The announcement was made by HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, during a high-level session held as part of the 16th session of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD16) in Geneva.The session was attended by HE Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva, Dr Hind Abdul Rahman al-Muftah.The conference brought together senior officials and decision-makers from around the world to discuss ways to strengthen the role of trade and development in building a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.Dr al-Sayed reaffirmed Qatar's support for international efforts to establish a fairer and more inclusive global economic system. He underscored the importance of multilateralism and international cooperation in empowering developing countries and strengthening their capacity to address economic and environmental challenges.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed and other dignitaries attending the session

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade affirmed that WIF 2026 will offer a distinguished opportunity to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading hub for global economic and investment dialogue, and to showcase its national efforts in economic diversification and investment attraction in promising sectors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.The UNCTAD World Investment Forum is recognised as the premier global platform for investment and development.Held biennially, it brings together over 6,000 participants from more than 160 countries, including ministers, heads of sovereign wealth funds, global corporations, as well as representatives from international organisations, financial institutions, and academia.The WIF 2026 will focus on exploring ways to promote sustainable investment in light of current global challenges such as climate change, digitalisation, sustainable finance, food security, and clean energy, contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.On the sidelines of the conference, Dr. al-Sayed held several bilateral meetings, including with Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD, to discuss preparations for hosting the Forum. He also met with Dr Rebecca Greenspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD; Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia; and Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC). Discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation and advancing sustainable development strategies.