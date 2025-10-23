Japan Gold Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All resolutions put forth by the Company's Board of Directors and Management in the Company's Information Circular dated September 15, 2025, were approved by its shareholders. The following directors were re-elected for the ensuing year: Messrs. John Proust, Takashi Kuriyama, Murray Flanigan, Ian Burney, and Michael Carrick, Ms. Tanneke Heersche, and Dr. Keiko Hattori.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditor for the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. In addition, the number of directors was fixed at seven, and shareholders approved the continuation of the Company's 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the " Plan ").

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company: John Proust as Chairman and CEO; Takashi Kuriyama as Chief Operating Officer; Vince Boon as Chief Financial Officer; Eileen Au as Corporate Secretary; Alexia Helgason as VP Corporate Communications; and Jason Letto as VP Exploration.

In regard to the Company's Market Making Services Agreement dated March 26, 2025, between the Company and Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. (" ITG "), the Company advises that ITG has been and will continue to (during the term of its engagement) provide the funds for the market-making activities as required pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. Further information on the Company's engagement of ITG is available in the Company's news release dated April 14, 2025.

