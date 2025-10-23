Attack Surface Management Market To Reach $4.56 Billion By 2029 With 31.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Attack Surface Management Market Size And Growth?The market size for attack surface management has experienced significant expansion in recent years. The estimated growth rate is from $1.17 billion in 2024 up to $1.54 billion in 2025, equating to a 31.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth in the past can be attributed to several factors including a surge in cloud computing adoption, an increase in connected devices, the upsurge in phishing and ransomware attacks, broadening of enterprise IT environments, and stricter regulations necessitating compliance.

The expected market size of attack surface management is poised to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market will rise to a value of $4.56 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The surge during the forecast period can be connected to the swift digital shifts happening across various sectors, the expansion of remote and hybrid working models, the incorporation of artificial intelligence into security solutions, escalating complexity of cyber threats, and the growth in investments in proactive security measures. Key trends expected during the forecast period are automated discovery tools for the attack surface, ongoing risk scoring and prioritization, integrating ASM with security information and event management systems, utilizing AI and machine learning for detecting vulnerabilities, and adopting zero trust security structures.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Attack Surface Management Market?

The surge in cybersecurity threats and associated risks are predicted to drive the expansion of the attack surface management market in the future. These cybersecurity threats encompass harmful efforts to interfere with, compromise, or damage computer networks, systems, or data, commonly with an aim to swipe data or inflict harm. The escalation of these threats is propelled by the rise in digital connectivity, obsolete security mechanisms, and the increased worth of individual and business data, compelling businesses to bolster their protection measures instead of risking possible breaches or operational interference. Attack surface management aids the battle against these escalating cybersecurity threats by consistently identifying, surveilling and minimizing susceptible access points within a business's digital landscape. This allows for a proactive defence strategy without needing to overhaul entire systems, thereby enhancing the overall security stance. As an example, in October 2024, statistics from Check Point Software Technologies, a cybersecurity firm based in Israel, showed that the average weekly cyberattacks aimed at each organization hit 1,876 during Q3-2024, demonstrating a 75% increase from Q3-2023 and a 15% surge from the preceding quarter. Consequently, the surge in cybersecurity threats and risks are fueling the expansion of the attack surface management market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Attack Surface Management Market?

Major players in the Attack Surface Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Microsoft Corp.

. Tenable Inc.

. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.

. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

. Unisys Corp.

. Rapid7 Inc.

. Mandiant Inc.

. Recorded Future Inc.

. Bitsight

. Armis Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Attack Surface Management Market?

Prominent companies in the attack surface management market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions, such as agentless external scanning, in an effort to augment asset visibility, enhance threat identification, and expedite response durations. This strategy consistently observes and maps assets exposed to the internet, taking into consideration shadow IT and uncontrolled resources, without necessitating the installation of endpoint software, thereby increasing productivity and adaptability in cybersecurity. For example, Microsoft, an American tech firm, unveiled Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management in August 2022. This solution is primed to detect and secure unmanaged assets in multi-cloud and hybrid environments. It features an attacker style discovery to foresee threats from an attacker's viewpoint, integrates threat intelligence for remedial prioritization, and also offers incessant monitoring to decrease exposure. Its absence of agent structure facilitates swift deployment, exhaustive digital estate mapping, seamless amalgamation with prevailing security workflows, and scalable administration of emerging attack surfaces, thereby accommodating intricate infrastructures with minimal disturbance.

How Is The Attack Surface Management Market Segmented?

The attack surface management market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Type: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Risk And Compliance Management, Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Management, Asset Discovery, Other Applications

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail And E-Commerce, IT (Information Technology) And Telecom, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Discovery And Inventory, Risk Assessment, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Threat Intelligence Integration, Reporting And Analytics

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory, Implementation And Integration, Managed Services, Training And Support, Incident Response Assistance, Custom Development

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Attack Surface Management Market?

In the Attack Surface Management Global Market Report 2025, North America led the way as the biggest market in the year 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will grow at the most rapid pace during the forecast period. The report comprises data from different regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

