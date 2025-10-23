403
UN Rights Chief: Israel Must Comply With ICJ Ruling
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Thursday said that Israeli as as the occupying power, and all other states, must comply with international law as clarified by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Turk underlined in a statement that "the range of Israel's obligations under international law spelled out by the International Court of Justice ruling yesterday are crystal clear."
He stressed that "this must be the first step towards recovery and peacebuilding anchored in human rights, so that the ceasefire in Gaza transforms into enduring peace, in line with international law."
He also called on other parties to the conflict also to comply with their obligations under international law. "That starts with saving lives rather than placing them at grave risk, and flooding Gaza with much-needed aid," he said.
Turk further noted that the Advisory Opinion of the ICJ reaffirmed that international human rights law applies alongside international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territory and that Israeli occupation is bound to respect protect and fulfil the human rights of Palestinians.
He added that the Court specifically singled out the rights to life to be free from torture or ill-treatment, to liberty and security, to freedom of movement, to protection of the family, to an adequate standard of living, to health education and to be free from discrimination alongside the right to self-determination. (end)
