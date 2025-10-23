British King Gold Project: Filing Of NI43-101 Technical Report
|Category
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Ounces
|Indicated
|227,300
|5.78
|42,200
|Inferred
|84,500
|7.36
|20,000
|Total
|311,800
|6.20
|62,200
Note 2:
Page 63, ibid.
Qualified Person
Mr Andrew Bewsher, MAIG, the Senior Technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.
About Central Iron Ore Limited.
Central Iron Ore Limited is an Australian resource exploration and development company with an office located in Sydney, Australia. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Australia.
For more information on Central Iron Ore Limited., please contact the Company at +61 2 9397 7521, or visit the Company's website at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“David Deitz”
____________________________
David Deitz, CEO
