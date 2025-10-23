403
Pakistani Expresses Desire To Expand Coop. With Poland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed desire to further expand cooperation in trade, energy, defense, education, labor and other areas of mutual interest with Poland.
According to the premier's office, while talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, Sharif invited Polish companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the energy, mining, and information technology sectors. The Prime Minister lauded Poland's high-level of industrialization and progress that had been a feature of the country since the 1970s.
"Regional and international developments, including peace efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine were also discussed," said an office statement. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, and underscored Pakistan's consistent position of upholding international law, humanitarian principles, and the UN Charter.
Earlier in the day, two Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) were signed, outlining regular bilateral consultations and cooperation between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and the Polish Institute of International Affairs. (end)
