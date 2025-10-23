MENAFN - GetNews) In a market where technical media play a crucial role in knowledge sharing, innovation, and business development, two Danish platforms stand out. At the top of the list is– the undisputed No. 1 technical marketplace in Denmark.

1. Altomteknik – Denmark's No. 1 Technical Marketplace

Altomteknik takes first place as the country's leading media and marketplace for the technical industry. Over the years, the platform has established itself as the key hub for companies, specialists, engineers, and decision-makers seeking technical knowledge, solutions, and suppliers.

With daily news year-round and several weekly newsletters, Altomteknik keeps the industry informed 24/7. The platform also hosts Denmark's largest technical supplier database, making it the go-to destination for professionals searching for products, partners, or new collaborations.

Knowledge dissemination is at the core of the platform. Altomteknik offers:



Denmark's largest engineering formula collection with contributions from DTU, the Danish Technological Institute, and FORCE Technology

A widely used unit converter, freely available to all industry professionals A comprehensive knowledge hub tailored for engineers, marine engineers, technicians, and specialists

The success is not limited to Denmark. With the launch of Alltomteknikindustrin, the company has now expanded into Sweden – and its Nordic presence continues to grow.

Thanks to its reach, industry influence, and strong editorial standards, Altomteknik is today recognized as the leading Danish media platform for technical and energy-related knowledge – covering everything from renewable energy and supply solutions to infrastructure and industrial technologies.

2. Energy-supply & Building-supply – Strong Specialist Media for Energy and Construction

In second place, we find two strong niche platforms within their respective fields: Energy-supply and Building-supply.

Energy-supply delivers news and insights to the energy sector – covering renewable energy, energy production, supply systems, and infrastructure Building-supply focuses on the construction industry with professional content on materials, solutions, projects, and industry trends.

Both platforms have succeeded in building strong industry communities and serve as important knowledge hubs within their segments.

Other Niche Media Within the Technical Industry

The market also consists of a range of niche media outlets, each catering to specific sectors of the Danish technical and industrial landscape. These include: Metal-supply, Electronic-supply, Food-supply, Byggematerialer, HVACfokus, Elfokus, Tekniskfokus, and Elektronikfokus.

Each of these platforms contributes to the media ecosystem and holds value within its niche - however, none match the broad coverage, market position, and technical depth offered by Altomteknik.

Conclusion

Altomteknik clearly ranks as Denmark's largest and leading technical marketplace - measured by industry influence, knowledge sharing, supplier database scale, and relevance to technical professionals. With growing Nordic expansion and a continuously evolving ecosystem of tools and knowledge resources, Altomteknik is stronger than ever.