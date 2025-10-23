Nutrigreene Expands Nationwide Telehealth Nutrition Services To Improve Access To Insurance‐Covered Dietitian Care

MENAFN - GetNews)NutriGreene, a leading provider of personalized nutrition counseling and wellness services, announced today that it has expanded its telehealth program nationwide. The expansion allows individuals across the United States to connect virtually with licensed dietitians for one-on-one, insurance‐covered nutrition counseling from the comfort of home.

Founded and owned by Nicole Barrato, RD, NutriGreene has grown into one of the most trusted names in nutrition counseling across the Northeast. With more than 25 licensed dietitians and nine physical offices across Connecticut and New York, NutriGreene offers both virtual and in‐person appointments to meet patients wherever they are in their wellness journey.

“Our goal has always been to provide real, personalized care, not an automated experience,” said Nicole Barrato, Owner and Registered Dietitian at NutriGreene.“When someone reaches out to us, they speak with a real member of our team who listens and helps connect them with the right dietitian for their needs. We believe in building relationships, not transactions.”

One satisfied client shared:“The team made me feel heard and supported every step of the way - I've never felt better.”

NutriGreene's telehealth platform makes it easier than ever to meet with a registered dietitian specializing in weight management, diabetes, heart health, sports nutrition, and support for patients using medications such as semaglutides. Each session is tailored to the individual, providing actionable guidance that fits real life.

In addition to telehealth, NutriGreene continues to serve patients at its nine physical offices across Connecticut and New York for those who prefer an in‐person experience with their dietitian. The practice accepts most major insurance providers, including Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare, making care accessible and affordable.

Patients nationwide can now schedule telehealth appointments online at to connect with a licensed dietitian for personalized, evidence‐based nutrition counseling.

About NutriGreene

Founded by Nicole Barrato, RD, NutriGreene is a leading nutrition counseling practice headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, with nine physical offices across Connecticut and New York and a growing nationwide telehealth network. With a team of more than 25 experienced dietitians, NutriGreene provides accessible, insurance‐covered nutrition care to help individuals achieve long‐term wellness. Every patient has access to real people-not automated systems-ensuring a personalized, supportive experience from start to finish.

