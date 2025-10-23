Chinese Media Applauds Uzbek Student's Discovery Of Shanghai's Learning Revolution

MENAFN - GetNews) China News Service (CNS) issued an press release here on Tuesday to promote a young Uzbek student's discovery of the learning passion from the people who live in the Chinese metropolitan Shanghai.

According to the press release, when Bakhtiyorov Abdulbosit, an Uzbek student also known by his Chinese name Haoyu Bai, firstly arrived in Shanghai, one thing struck him is the the city's passion for learning.

From bookstores and libraries filled with readers, to community night schools where enrollment spots vanish in minutes, to vocational centers training the next generation of AI professionals, learning seems to be everywhere, Bakhtiyorov told CNS.

“For people who live in Shanghai, learning isn't just an activity-it's a lifestyle and I wanted to understand what drives this citywide pursuit of knowledge”, Bakhtiyorov said.

His curiosity led him to explore some of the city's most dynamic learning spaces. At a 24-hour bookstore on Wuyi Road that doubles as a reading salon, he saw Shanghai residents making study and discussion part of their daily routine, not only to gain knowledge, but to enrich their inner lives.

At a vocational training center offering one of Shanghai's first AI trainer courses, Bakhtiyorov met professionals from varied backgrounds eagerly mastering new skills.

“They weren't just learning for a certificate,” Bakhtiyorov said.

In a vibrant community night school, Bakhtiyorov joined a workshop on traditional Chinese knot-making. After a full day's work, locals rushed in to pick up new hobbies, connect with others, and broaden their horizons.

What the Uzbek student discovered goes beyond isolated examples, according to the CNS press release, adding that Shanghai has built an ecosystem where lifelong learning can thrive through accessible public-interest courses, diverse learning spaces, and forward-looking policy support.

This culture of self-improvement reflects the city's response to rapid technological and social change as well as its commitment to ensuring that its citizens are not left behind, Bakhtiyorov said.

“Shanghai shows that a city can grow not just economically, but in spirit and creativity,” Bakhtiyorov said, expressing his hope to further integrate into the city's learning culture.