Chery Unveils World's First 7-Seat Transformable Multi-SUV Concept, Redefining Future Mobility Through User Co-Creation

MENAFN - GetNews) At the 2025 Chery Brand Night, Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, introduced the world's first“7-Seat Transformable Multi-SUV” concept to an audience of global user representatives, media, and partners. This groundbreaking vehicle reflects Chery's commitment to user co-creation and redefines versatility with its disruptive“one vehicle, multiple configurations” design, offering a completely new mobility solution for families around the world.







(Chery unveils world's First "7-Seat Transformable SUV" concept)

Real Needs, Real Change: Innovation Driven by True Pain Points

“How can we effectively address such diverse user needs?” With Zheng Songzhi's opening question, a wave of reflection spread through the audience. He shared insights drawn from more than a year of user research conducted by Chery's product teams across countries like Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. From this research, they identified nine high-frequency family-use scenarios: daily commuting, moving and hauling, camping and fishing, dating and shopping, outdoor sports, long-distance travel, city outings, suburban getaways, and family camping. Yet, as Zheng Songzhi pointed out, no existing vehicle model on the market truly meets the varied and complex demands that arise across all these situations.







(Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, delivers a speech)

At the launch event, three user co-creation officers from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Mexico shared their straightforward automotive dreams: comfort for their families, work-life balance, and space for personal expression. While their priorities differed, each story was equally sincere and vivid.







(Global KOC representatives share real-world usage pain points)

These genuine voices became the foundation of Chery's 7-Seat Transformable Multi-SUV. As Zheng Songzhi emphasized during his presentation:“It's these real user insights that drive us to keep breaking new ground.” User needs are not just a source of inspiration-they are the core driver behind Chery's strategic shift from being "function-oriented" to becoming "scenario-oriented."

One Vehicle, Six Configurations: Fitting Every Side of Life

In response to user demands for versatility, spaciousness, and robust performance, Chery has introduced the innovative "6=1" concept: by flexibly reconfiguring seats and detaching the rear hatch, a single vehicle transforms into six distinct interior and exterior layouts-covering 99% of family mobility scenarios. The vision is to create a "mobile home" that carries family warmth, personal dreams, and the freedom to explore. On stage, Chery creatively unveiled three of these configurations-the world's first 7-Seat Transformable Multi-SUV-through a dynamic blend of VFX and an immersive light show.

In its "Large 7-Seat SUV Mode," the vehicle redefines the concept of a mobile "home": With a body length of 4.9 meters and an interior height of 1,284 mm, even a six-year-old child can stand upright inside, while elderly passengers can enter and exit without bending over-offering true comfort for the whole family.

When work or hobbies call, the vehicle instantly transforms into "Double-Cab Pickup Mode" through an ingeniously designed quick-release structure. The bed provides 600 L of cargo space, complete with four tie-down points and adjustable dividers to securely accommodate everything from surfboards and camping tents to floral arrangements and construction materials-effectively solving the classic dilemma of choosing between passengers and payload.

For those who yearn for the open road, the "Camper Mode" delivers both freedom and capability. The vehicle supports a rich ecosystem of accessories-including side awnings, pop-up roof tents, rear-seat entertainment screens, and external power supply. With off-road capability, it's built to let you explore further, enjoy freely, and return safely.

Zheng Songzhi announced that Chery will introduce additional transformable modes and official accessory kits, continuously expanding the vehicle's functional boundaries.

Co-Creation with Users: Defining Infinite Possibilities

More than the debut of a new vehicle, this concept launch introduces an innovative collaboration model that spans the entire product development cycle. Prior to mass production, Chery will invite users worldwide to participate deeply in the co-creation process-from feature design and powertrain tuning to model naming and ecosystem customization. User input will directly influence the final product.

Since February 2024, a dedicated 20-member product expert team has spent more than 300 days conducting on-the-ground research across multiple international markets. Through this effort, they gathered 1,350 user samples and over 40,000 topic inputs, ensuring the product concept remains deeply rooted in real-world needs. By launching a global co-creation initiative at the conference, Chery is taking a clear step away from traditional closed-door R&D. As Zheng Songzhi stated, "Driven by the genuine needs of our users, we have not only redefined the form of the SUV but will also collaborate with them to co-create and co-define its future.”

The global co-creation initiative not only highlights Chery's technological innovation but also reflects the vitality and resilience of its worldwide user ecosystem. Together with users, Chery is moving toward a more imaginative and personalized future of mobility. The new vehicle is scheduled to reach consumers in the third quarter of 2026. With this innovative product born from global user insights, Chery will deliver a powerful message to the world: the future of mobility will be co-defined not by brands alone, but together with the users they serve.