Charles Quinn Honors Family, Loyalty, And Love In 2 Marines And A Dog

Charles Quinn's moving new novel,“2 Marines and a Dog” is a heartfelt tribute to the resilience of ordinary people who live extraordinary lives. Set in the coal-dusted town of Havenwood, Pennsylvania, Charles Quinn brings readers a coming-of-age story steeped in family, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond between a young man, his loyal dog, and his grandfather's enduring legacy.

In“2 Marines and a Dog” Quinn captures the struggles of America's working class with poetic realism, following a boy whose love for his golden retriever, Boston, anchors him through hardship, war, and personal transformation. With vivid storytelling and emotional depth, Charles Quinn reminds us that courage often begins in the quietest corners of our lives.

More than a war story,“2 Marines and a Dog” is a meditation on duty, loyalty, and the unspoken heroism found in everyday families, Readers will see themselves in Quinn's characters-flawed, brave, and beautifully human.

About The Author:

Charles Quinn: A Story of Courage, Redemption, and Second Chances Charles Quinn's journey is more than a tale of war. It is a powerful story of resilience, transformation, and purpose. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran (1963-1967), Charles served his country with distinction before transitioning into civilian life. He went on to build a successful 30-year career as a respected executive in the automotive industry. Known for his steady leadership and deep empathy, he became a trusted mentor, guiding colleagues with the same integrity and loyalty that marked his time in uniform.

Availability:

Book Name: 2 MARINES AND A DOG

Author Name: Charles Quinn

ISBN Number: 979-8297183209

Kindle Version: Click Here

Website:

Paperback Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here