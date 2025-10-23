Jerry Pinkas Earns Senior Home Coach Certification To Empower Myrtle Beach Area Seniors In Their Real Estate Transitions

Myrtle Beach, SC - October 23, 2025 - Jerry Pinkas, renowned real estate broker and founder of Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts, has achieved certification as a Senior Home Coach. This prestigious designation, earned through comprehensive training from the Senior Home Coach program, arms him with specialized expertise to guide homeowners aged 55 and older through the complexities of downsizing, relocating, and aging in place. With over two decades of service in the coastal South Carolina market, Pinkas is now even better equipped to deliver compassionate, holistic support tailored to the unique emotional, financial, and logistical needs of senior clients.







The Senior Home Coach certification emphasizes empathetic strategies for navigating life's later chapters, including stress reduction during relocations, collaborative planning with family and advisors, and fostering a sense of control amid change. Pinkas's training covers essential topics such as connecting clients to downsizing resources, recommending home modifications for accessibility, and facilitating referrals to estate planners and financial experts-all while prioritizing client education and personalized timelines.

"This certification resonates deeply with my lifelong commitment to world-class service and creating raving clients, especially for those who've built their legacies in our beautiful Grand Strand communities," said Jerry Pinkas. "Seniors deserve more than a transaction; they need a trusted partner who listens with patience, communicates with honesty, and walks beside them at their own pace. I'm thrilled to leverage this knowledge alongside my probate expertise to help them transition confidently, whether they're staying put with smart modifications or embarking on a new adventure down the coast."

Pinkas's innovative approach at Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts already sets him apart, with dedicated buyer and seller teams ensuring conflict-free representation, aggressive digital marketing via the #1 Myrtle Beach real estate YouTube channel, and deep market insights from his veteran investor background. His Certified Probate Specialist status in South Carolina further enhances his ability to handle sensitive senior transitions, including full-service probate sales with cleanouts, appraisals, and renovations.

Serving the vibrant Grand Strand region-including Myrtle Beach (Downtown and The Market Common), North Myrtle Beach (Cherry Grove, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive, Windy Hill), Carolina Forest, Conway, Little River, Longs, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Socastee, Surfside Beach, Forestbrook, Mount Gilead, Aynor, Loris, Garden City, and Grande Dunes-the team boasts a proven track record: nearly half a billion dollars in sales volume, listings closing at 98% of asking price in just 38 days on average, top 1% ranking among Myrtle Beach realtors, and national acclaim from The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 250 teams in the U.S.

Clients rave about the team's responsiveness, transparency, and success in closing deals for out-of-state and international buyers, underscoring Pinkas's philosophy of upfront guidance-even on tough truths about construction or location-to empower informed decisions.

About Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts:

Jerry Pinkas has been a cornerstone of the Grand Strand real estate market for over 20 years, leading Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts from its Myrtle Beach headquarters to serve coastal South Carolina with unmatched expertise and integrity. Specializing in residential properties, probate sales, and now senior-focused transitions, the brokerage's specialized teams deliver tailored solutions backed by cutting-edge marketing and local knowledge. Committed to community enrichment and exceptional client experiences, Pinkas continues to elevate standards for every generation of homeowner in Horry County and beyond.

