Builder And Entrepreneur Jesse Vierstra Urges Americans To“Build With Purpose”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jesse Vierstra, Idaho, USA business leader calls for stronger community focus, sustainable practices, and renewed respect for craftsmanship

Idaho-based entrepreneur and homebuilder Jesse Vierstra, recently featured in a new business spotlight on Iron Oaks Custom Homes, is using his platform to call attention to a simple but powerful message: build with purpose.

Vierstra, who has built more than 50 custom homes and helped pioneer renewable energy solutions in agriculture, says the key to progress isn't just in technology or profits-it's in people, integrity, and the willingness to create something that lasts.

“You can't fake effort,” says Vierstra.“Whether you're building a house, a business, or a habit, people can tell when you care. That's where real progress begins.”

Raising Awareness for Sustainable and Purpose-Driven Growth

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, American farms consume more than 800 trillion BTUs of energy each year, with nearly 80% coming from diesel and electricity. Energy costs have become one of the top three expenses for farms nationwide. Vierstra, who helped develop solar power initiatives for agricultural use, believes this is one area where small shifts can make a big impact.

“Farmers are some of the hardest-working people out there,” Vierstra explains.“If renewable energy helps them save money and protect their land, that's something we all should support.”

He emphasizes that sustainability isn't just an environmental issue-it's an economic one. For many rural families and small business owners, efficiency means survival.

“It's not about going green for show,” he adds.“It's about building smarter, cutting waste, and leaving something better behind.”

Leading by Example in Business and Community

Vierstra's advocacy doesn't stop at sustainability. Through his company, volunteer work, and the Ryan Franklin Memorial Golf Tournament, which he founded to support local initiatives, he promotes community-driven leadership.

National data from the Corporation for National and Community Service shows that volunteering increases happiness and health while strengthening local economies. Vierstra says those benefits ripple far beyond personal gain.

“If your business succeeds but your community struggles, that's not real success,” he says.“We all have a role to play-whether that's mentoring, donating, or just showing up when someone needs help.”

His approach to leadership centers on accountability and purpose. In his own company, he visits job sites personally, talks with teams face-to-face, and sets the tone through example.“Leadership isn't about titles,” he explains.“It's about being the first to show up and the last to leave.”

A Broader Call to Action

Vierstra hopes his story encourages others-entrepreneurs, tradespeople, and everyday citizens-to take small steps toward purpose-driven growth.

He suggests four practical ways anyone can make an impact:

Support sustainability: Switch to energy-efficient systems, buy from local suppliers, and reduce waste.

Give back: Volunteer, mentor, or support a cause that strengthens your community.

Focus on integrity: Keep your word, communicate clearly, and fix mistakes fast.

Stay grounded: Spend time outside or with family to stay balanced and focused.

“You don't need a business plan to make a difference,” Vierstra says.“You just need to act with purpose. That's how we build a better future-one project, one day, one person at a time.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Jesse Vierstra

Jesse Vierstra is the founder of Iron Oaks Custom Homes, based in Twin Falls, Idaho. He has more than two decades of experience in construction, entrepreneurship, and outdoor stewardship. His career includes projects in homebuilding, HVAC, and renewable energy integration for agriculture. He is also the founder of the Ryan Franklin Memorial Golf Tournament and the author of Under the Red Oak Tree.

CONTACT:...