Lone Wolf Roofing Reviews Prove That Top-Notch Roofing Service In Louisiana Can Also Be Affordable

Lone Wolf Roofing, one of Louisiana's most trusted names in residential and commercial roofing, continues to earn high praise from homeowners and business owners alike. Recognized as the top-reviewed roofing service provider in the state, the company is widely respected for its professionalism, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer care.

A Reputation Built on Quality and Integrity

With 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing has distinguished itself as a reliable and skilled provider of roofing, siding, windows, and patio solutions. Based in Metairie, Louisiana, the company offers durable and cost-effective services designed to endure the state's challenging weather conditions. Its comprehensive exterior solutions serve both residential and commercial clients and include roof repair, storm damage restoration, gutter installation, soffit and fascia work, and roof insurance claim assistance.

Several reviews showcasing the company's outstanding customer satisfaction can be viewed on YouTube:





Every project undertaken by Lone Wolf Roofing is handled with precision and care, ensuring clients receive more than just a roof; they receive peace of mind. Whether it's a new roof installation, replacement, or emergency repair, the company's commitment to superior workmanship remains unmatched throughout Louisiana.

Customer Testimonials Reflect Excellence

A steady stream of five-star reviews continues to highlight Lone Wolf Roofing's dedication to professionalism, communication, and outstanding results.

Trevor Gilmore shared his experience,“We worked with Lone Wolf to replace our roof and ended up contracting them for nearly an entire backyard renovation. They've redone our roof decking and roof, demo'd a shed, replaced our windows, and redone our siding. Due to the high quality, they'll be coming back to build a patio. Everything was done efficiently, with care, and as unobtrusively as possible. They were flexible, responsive, and collaborative throughout. Their suggestions made everything look even better!”

Tashanda Moreno Riley also praised the company's efficiency and customer service,“They installed my new roof in just one day! The entire process was fast, efficient, and seamless. Everyone, from the owner to the crew, was knowledgeable, courteous, and friendly. Special thanks to Dylan Manale for promptly responding to my calls and texts. I will definitely be using them again and recommending them to friends and family. Lone Wolf Roofing is top-notch.”

Christopher Causey highlighted the company's technical expertise and value,“The Lone Wolf crew just finished a complete flat roof replacement for my mother's home in Baton Rouge. Another company had declined the job, but Lone Wolf completed it with skill and teamwork. Communication was excellent, and the owner personally visited the site multiple times. They completed the job for about a third of what other companies quoted. I couldn't recommend them more.”

Licensed, Certified, and Committed to Excellence

Lone Wolf Roofing operates under a Residential Construction License (General Contractor License No. 5382), authorizing the company to manage every aspect of a roofing project, from replacing shingles to repairing decking, rafters, and structural components, safely and legally.

The company's certifications reinforce its position as a leader in the roofing industry:



GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025); a distinction held by only the top 2% of contractors nationwide.

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025); specializing in hurricane, hail, and wind-resistant roofing systems.

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024), Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024), and Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022).

National Roofing Contractor Association's Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024).

2024 Top Roofer in Metairie by Expertise and consistent Top 17 Roofers recognition (2020–2024). 2025 Best Roofer, Best of St. Tammany, and inclusion in RoofingContractor's Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024).

Comprehensive Roofing and Exterior Services

Residential Roofing:

Lone Wolf Roofing provides tailored residential roofing services, including repair, replacement, new roof construction, and storm damage restoration. The team's certified professionals use premium materials to ensure durability and resilience in Louisiana's unpredictable weather.

Commercial Roofing:

The company also serves as a leading commercial roofing provider, offering inspection, maintenance, and emergency repair services that help businesses minimize downtime and protect their assets.

Gutter Services:

As Louisiana's premier gutter company, Lone Wolf Roofing offers installation, replacement, and maintenance solutions designed to prevent water damage and enhance property aesthetics.

Insurance Claim Assistance:

The company simplifies the roof insurance claim process by working directly with adjusters to document damage and secure full coverage. Clients benefit from free roof inspections, drone assessments, and 24/7 emergency services.

Soffit and Fascia Services:

Lone Wolf Roofing's soffit and fascia services improve ventilation, prevent moisture and pest issues, and elevate exterior appearance through expert installation, repair, and replacement.

Storm Damage Restoration:

When severe weather strikes, Lone Wolf Roofing responds quickly to restore roofs, siding, windows, and doors. Their experienced team ensures every home is secure, safe, and fully repaired.

A Proven Leader in Roofing Excellence

Lone Wolf Roofing continues to stand out not only for its wide range of services but also for its steadfast integrity and dedication to customer satisfaction. Every project reflects the company's mission to protect Louisiana homes and businesses, one roof at a time.

With glowing reviews and hundreds of satisfied customers, Lone Wolf Roofing remains the go-to provider for roofing and exterior solutions across the state.

For more details connect with us at:

Phone: 504-230-6512

Email:...

Website & Social Media: linktr/lonewolfroofing

Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States

About Lone Wolf Roofing

With 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in roofing, siding, windows, patios, and gutters. Headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, the company delivers high-quality, durable, and affordable exterior solutions with unmatched craftsmanship for both residential and commercial properties.