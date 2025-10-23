Carolyn Bell Announces November 4 Launch Of“Unshaken, A Trauma-Informed Guide To Turning Pain Into Power”

MENAFN - GetNews) On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, therapist and educator Carolyn Bell will launch Unshaken: The Roar of the Soul and the Path to Empowerment, a trauma-informed guide that blends memoir, clinical practice, and spiritual insight-discounted for launch day.







Carolyn Bell, LMHC, a trauma specialist and senior instructor in the School of Psychological Studies with Cambridge College at Bay Path University, will launch her new book, Unshaken: The Roar of the Soul and the Path to Empowerment, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The title-part memoir, part clinical handbook, part spiritual roadmap-argues that trauma need not define a life; with the right tools, it can refine it. In recognition of launch day, the book will be offered at a limited-time discount.

Framed in clear, accessible language, Unshaken opens by mapping the systemic effects of complex trauma on the brain, body, emotions and identity. Rather than pathologizing common responses such as hypervigilance, shame or dissociation, Bell presents them as adaptive strategies that can be understood, integrated and, ultimately, transformed. Subsequent chapters interweave case-informed guidance with practices readers can apply immediately, placing evidence-based therapies-EMDR and DBT among them-alongside somatic and contemplative methods such as breathwork, mindfulness meditation and yoga.

Bell's narrative is anchored by her professional background and by the lived reality of survivors. As a Holistic Licensed Mental Health Counselor who specializes in trauma and addictions, she draws on years of clinical work integrating Mindfulness-CBT, hypnotherapy and EMDR. Her earlier career in specialty healthcare leadership and strategic consulting, together with her training in Clinical, Interpersonal and Transpersonal Hypnotherapy, informs the book's practical tone: interventions are presented not as abstractions but as step-by-step pathways to reclaiming agency, rebuilding trust and creating new neural patterns of safety.

The spiritual dimension is central rather than ornamental. Unshaken spends considerable time where many readers actually live-between doubt and faith. Bell writes about“spiritual emergence,” the destabilizing yet often fruitful awakening that can follow trauma. The text encourages readers to question, wrestle and, when ready, surrender-“like letting the current carry you,” as Bell describes-so that healing expands beyond symptom relief to meaning-making and purpose.

“Your story of suffering is not a sentence,” Bell said.“It's a summons-to awaken the roar of your soul, to reclaim your power and to live unshaken. This book is my effort to place rigorous therapy and authentic spirituality on the same team, in service of real human freedom.”

The closing section widens the lens from personal recovery to collective impact. Bell points to trauma-informed spirituality as a framework that can strengthen leadership, families and communities. The book's core promise is not a return to a pre-trauma self but the emergence of an integrated self-one that is steadier, wiser and more capable of contributing to the healing of others.

Bell is the founder of Carolyn Bell Psychotherapy, LLC, where she provides integrative therapy with an emphasis on trauma and addictions, and she leads Roar of the Soul Retreats focused on holistic healing and personal transformation. She holds an M.Ed. in Counseling Psychology and a B.S. in Psychology, is a member of the American Counseling Association, and has been recognized in Marquis Who's Who for professional achievement. These experiences filter into Unshaken in the way a seasoned reporter's eye shapes a story: the claims are measured, the tools are cited, and the stakes-individual and societal-are clear.

Launch Day Details

Unshaken: The Roar of the Soul and the Path to Empowerment will be available at a special discounted price on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Purchase links and discount information will be shared via Carolyn Bell's official channels on launch day.

With its blend of clinical rigor, hard-won personal insight and a grounded spiritual throughline, Unshaken positions itself as a timely resource for readers, clinicians and leaders seeking a credible, compassionate map from surviving to becoming-unshaken and empowered.