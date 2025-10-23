Owner Of The Piano Cottage Announces The Release Of New Solo Piano Album Light Beyond The Shadow

MENAFN - GetNews) Joshua Zimmerman, owner of The Piano Cottage in Grand Rapids, Michigan, announces the release of his new solo piano album,“Light Beyond the Shadow.” Zimmerman is a solo pianist and composer known for his emotive and introspective instrumental music. He began his recording career with Crossroads in 2017.

Following the successful album release of“Finding Peace” in May 2025, the new album is 10 tracks and almost 38 minutes of blissful relaxation guaranteed to soothe the soul. The new albums showcase his evolving nature as an artist and his peaceful, reflective music resonates with listeners worldwide.







Zimmerman said:“All this music was written before I had any idea how 'Finding Peace' would be received. There was this image in my head that I kept coming back to - hitting a massive rock with a sledgehammer over and over again. It doesn't crack, it doesn't shift, it doesn't even show signs of wear. But you just keep swinging anyway, trusting that eventually something's going to break through. Each morning when I'd sit down to write, I'd remind myself: Keep hitting the rock. It eventually will crack. That became the heartbeat of this album-the mindset, the emotional backdrop, the driving force.

It's about persistence regardless of the results. Hitting the rock even when you don't feel like it. Waking up every day and choosing to move forward... Trusting that there's a 'Light Beyond the Shadow.'”

Today,“Finding Peace” has over 250,000 streams and 25,000 listeners on Spotify alone and even more are anticipated for“Light Beyond the Shadow.” The music on this new album has an emotionally evocative ambiance to every track. There is a beautiful, dark, and yet hopeful and light undertone to many of the pieces on this album. There is a good mix between longing to relive a cherished memory and hoping for something new and beautiful might be just around the corner.

Many of the pieces have parts in them that contrast and pull emotionally and musically on the listener in such a way that a beautiful balance of tension and resolution is created, yearning yet hopeful. This gives the music life and something for the listener to relate to on deep levels and find themselves wanting to come back to time and time again.

The album is available on all streaming services as well as limited edition CDs.

