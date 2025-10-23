VISU Network Transforms QR Codes Into Gamified Campaigns With Instant Rewards

MENAFN - GetNews) New solution empowers brands to connect with consumers through interactive campaigns with digital and physical rewards, driving loyalty and sales.







VISU Network, an emerging marketing technology company, announced the launch of its interactive engagement platform that transforms any QR code into a direct channel between brands and consumers. With VISU, businesses can design campaigns that reward users instantly, converting everyday interactions into valuable data, stronger loyalty and new revenue streams.

The platform serves any business, digital or physical: restaurants, retail stores, live events, content creators and beyond. With a simple scan, consumers see a brief brand message before unlocking digital menus, exclusive promotions or rewards. VISU works with its own QR codes and can also monetize any existing QR code worldwide. Businesses gain real-time analytics, geolocated insights and the ability to run fully customizable campaigns.

Unlike traditional QR marketing tools, VISU combines gamification mechanics with dynamic reward systems that can be fully customized per campaign. Brands can offer anything from discount codes to exclusive merchandise, while the platform's no-code setup allows businesses to launch campaigns in minutes without technical expertise. Every interaction generates geolocated behavioral data, giving companies unprecedented insights into customer preferences and engagement patterns.

"Consumer attention is increasingly scarce and valuable. Traditional marketing just broadcasts messages. VISU creates two-way interactions where both brands and consumers benefit," said Conrado Motta, founder of VISU Network. "A restaurant can reward a customer for scanning their menu QR with instant loyalty points, a free drink, or a discount. That same interaction gives the business real-time data on preferences and behavior. It's a win-win."

VISU's system is built on secure Web3 infrastructure, ensuring trust and transparency in every reward. The technology works in the background, while the user experience remains simple: scan, engage, earn.

The company is rolling out pilot programs globally and preparing to scale its presence in North America starting in 2026. Early adopters in hospitality and retail have already reported stronger customer retention and improved campaign results.

Businesses interested in launching their own campaigns can request a demo today at

About VISU Network

VISU Network is a marketing engagement platform that connects brands and consumers through QR codes, gamified rewards and real-time analytics. Operating in Brazil, Canada and the United States, VISU is building the next layer of consumer engagement, where every interaction generates measurable value for both companies and individuals.