Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.3 Million Sale Of New Starbucks Café And Drive-Thru In Azusa, Calif.

AZUSA, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the sale of a newly renovated, single-tenant Starbucks café and drive-thru in Azusa, California. The property sold for $4,314,000.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, California Icon LLC of Los Angeles. The buyer, MTSA Properties, LLC based in Glendale, was represented by Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap in Irvine.

"We generated seven qualified, competitive offers and secured an all-cash Southern California-based 1031 exchange buyer," said Asher. "We procured a buyer on a pre-sale basis, prior to completion of construction, and negotiated a seven-day due diligence period, closing escrow shortly after the store opened for business."

The 3,800-square-foot Starbucks building, originally constructed in 1970 and renovated in 2025 to the company's newest prototype, sits on 0.81 acres at 843 Arrow Highway. The site is located at the signalized intersection of Arrow Highway and Lark Ellen Avenue, a high-traffic corridor with more than 41,000 cars per day.

The property features a café with interior seating, a patio, and a drive-thru, and is secured by a new long-term absolute triple-net lease with minimal landlord responsibilities, according to Asher.

Surrounding national retailers include 7-Eleven, El Super, Ross Dress for Less, Walmart, Lowe's, AMC, ALDI, Harbor Freight and others. The site is also located in a dense, infill area of the San Gabriel Valley, with more than 409,000 residents and average household incomes of $121,000 within a five-mile radius.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX), the world's largest coffeehouse chain, operates 41,097 stores across 84 countries and plans to grow to 55,000 globally by 2030. The company reported consolidated net revenue of $9.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a 4% increase from the same period a year earlier.

"Starbucks' recently announced plans to resume expansion in fiscal 2026 with two new store formats - a 32-seat café and drive-thru prototype with reduced build costs and a compact 10-seat urban café - reflect a strategic push to improve unit economics and unlock growth in more markets," said Asher. "This forward-looking approach reinforces investor confidence in the brand's adaptability and long-term value, particularly in high-density, infill locations like Azusa."

Hanley Investment Group is currently marketing three single-tenant Starbucks properties for sale in California. One of them is a newly renovated 1,650-square-foot café and drive-thru in Pomona, located in Los Angeles County, which features a rare 15-year primary lease term and is strategically located in close proximity to the Claremont Colleges, Los Angeles County Fairgrounds, and Pomona Valley Hospital.

To date, Hanley Investment Group has closed more than $714 million in Starbucks property transactions nationwide, including 17 Starbucks-occupied properties in California over the last 36 months.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with a transaction track record exceeding $12 billion, specializing in the sale of retail properties across the United States. Our expertise, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to putting clients' needs first set us apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Our nationwide relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers are unparalleled in the industry, translating into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

For more information, visit .