New Jersey Living Trust Attorney Christine Matus Introduces Comprehensive Living Trust Guidance For Families Across New Jersey

Toms River, NJ - Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) is highlighting a clear path for residents seeking a New Jersey living trust attorney, presenting a step-by-step framework that streamlines trust creation, funding, and administration. Backed by nearly three decades of practice and a focus on accessible planning, the firm offers tailored revocable living trusts that keep assets under the grantor's control during life and enable efficient transfers to beneficiaries after death.

A New Jersey living trust attorney can help families reduce delays, lower administrative burdens, and keep sensitive financial information private. The Matus Law Group outlines how a revocable living trust allows a grantor to serve as initial trustee, designate a capable successor, and coordinate a pour-over will so that unfunded assets are captured. Proper execution, notarization, and funding remain central to probate avoidance. For resident trusts with taxable income, New Jersey fiduciary filings may be required when gross income exceeds $10,000, and the state's inheritance tax can apply depending on the beneficiary class.

Building on this guidance, the firm details a practical sequence for trust setup: choosing the trust type, listing assets and goals, naming a trustee and backup, drafting a New Jersey-compliant agreement, signing and notarizing, and funding by retitling accounts and recording deeds. A New Jersey living trust attorney can coordinate beneficiary designations, align the will, and prepare or record deeds for real property in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and beyond. The firm underscores that most non-retirement assets can be titled in trust, while IRAs and employer plans should not be retitled during life but may list the trust as a beneficiary if appropriate.

Families often value the flexibility of distribution options. Outright, staggered, or discretionary distributions can be used to support heirs, including loved ones with special needs, through carefully drafted provisions. The successor trustee's responsibilities include prudent investment, tax compliance, and beneficiary reporting under New Jersey's Uniform Trust Code (N.J.S.A. 3B:31-67). A New Jersey living trust attorney can also help clients assess when trusts are particularly useful, such as for multi-state real estate holdings, blended families, privacy concerns, or beneficiaries who may need administration support. While living trusts offer significant advantages, a will remains necessary to name guardians for minors and to address property not placed in the trust.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group, led by Christine Matus, serves clients throughout New Jersey with estate planning, living trusts, special needs planning, real estate matters, and related probate services. With offices in Ocean County and Monmouth County, the firm tailors plans that reflect each family's goals, assets, and values. Christine Matus was admitted to the New Jersey Bar and the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in 1995 and has guided New Jersey families through practical, tax-aware planning ever since. For consultations on living trusts or broader estate planning, contact The Matus Law Group at (732) 281-0060 or visit the firm's website to request a confidential consultation.

