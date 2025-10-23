Michael Skeen Unveils Gripping Political Thriller Trilogy: The Cost Of Freedom, The Cost Of Liberty, And The Cost Of Justice

MENAFN - GetNews) This thriller trilogy explores the dimensions of survival, leadership, and faith in a world on the brink of collapse.







Author and former law enforcement veteran Michael Skeen introduces readers to his riveting trilogy of political thrillers: The Cost of Freedom, The Cost of Liberty, and The Cost of Justice. Each novel captures the fragility of modern civilization in the aftermath of a catastrophic electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack, while exploring themes of survival, patriotism, political intrigue, and the resilience of faith during times of national crisis.

The Cost of Freedom: When Civilization Fails Overnight







In The Cost of Freedom, Skeen paints a chilling portrait of an America left powerless after a devastating EMP strike cripples the electrical grid. In a single instant, the nation is thrust into darkness: transportation halts, communication collapses, and survival becomes the only priority.

But the EMP is only the spark of a wider geopolitical nightmare. As world powers seize the opportunity to exploit America's vulnerability, Washington's leaders are forced to make impossible decisions with global consequences. Meanwhile, everyday citizens confront the stark realities of life without modern infrastructure: fractured communities, desperate choices, and a test of both loyalty and faith.

This first installment blends dystopian survival narrative with political thriller intensity, inviting readers to consider the true cost of freedom when civilization itself begins to crumble.

The Cost of Liberty: A Nation Divided and the World at War







The saga deepens in The Cost of Liberty, where the EMP strike cascades into full-scale World War III. With planes grounded, hospitals incapacitated, and millions left vulnerable, America's enemies seize the chance to strike.

President T. J. Samuels emerges as a central figure in the chaos, navigating betrayal, foreign aggression, and impossible moral choices. From the Oval Office to Moscow, and from city streets to battlefields, Skeen delivers a global stage where the stakes rise beyond borders.

Packed with political intrigue, military action, and deeply human struggles, this second book raises the question: how much is liberty worth when survival demands sacrifice? Readers of post-apocalyptic thrillers and political dramas will be enthralled by its realism and relentless pacing.

The Cost of Justice: Leadership in the Crosshairs







The trilogy reaches its searing climax in The Cost of Justice. President Samuels, now facing fierce opposition at home, is branded a war criminal by enemies abroad while battling terrorism and global coalitions determined to topple him. Impeachment threats, assassination attempts, and mounting political chaos threaten to unravel the very fabric of the United States.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, and extremist forces unleash nuclear and biological weapons in a bid to push America to the edge of annihilation. Against this backdrop, Samuels leans on his advisors, his military, and his renewed faith in God to hold the nation together.

Blending Tom Clancy-style realism with the spiritual depth of Joel C. Rosenberg, The Cost of Justice examines the price of leadership in an age where truth, power, and survival collide.

The Cost of Freedom, The Cost of Liberty, and The Cost of Justice are available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions:



The Cost of Freedom

The Cost of Liberty The Cost of Justice

About the Author

Michael Skeen's writing reflects a lifetime of service, sacrifice, and observation of political and social realities. After graduating from McCluer High School in Florissant, Missouri, Skeen served in the U.S. Air Force, providing missile security in the Strategic Air Command and perimeter security in Vietnam. His experiences revealed the complex relationship between government, truth, and duty; insights that would later shape his novels.

Following his military service, Skeen embarked on a 32-year career in law enforcement, including 28 years at the O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department. There, he worked alongside men and women of integrity and compassion, even as he witnessed firsthand the self-interest and corruption often present in politics.

Now retired, Skeen writes stories that warn of what could happen if society continues to prioritize power over people, urging readers to look to faith and God's guidance in seeking peace. His trilogy: The Cost of Freedom, The Cost of Liberty, and The Cost of Justice, reflects not only thrilling entertainment but also a moral and spiritual reminder for turbulent times.

To learn more about Michael Skeen, visit