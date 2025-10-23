A Cosmic Companion For Earthbound Souls: Author's Tranquility Press Presents“Crap To Consider While Traveling Through The Universe At 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Allen Thomas's hilarious and humane collection finds the universe in everyday absurdities, offering the perfect antidote to modern life.

Every single one of us is currently speeding through the void at 66,627 miles per hour, strapped to a rocky spaceship by an invisible force called gravity. Most of us forget this. Allen Thomas does not. In fact, he has written the entire user's manual. Author's Tranquility Press today announces the release of his uproarious and surprisingly profound new book, Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here, a work that reads like a long, laughter-filled conversation with the wisest, funniest friend you never knew you had.

This is the literary equivalent of finding a diamond in a pile of... well, you know. Thomas masterfully navigates the space between the sacred and the silly, posing questions about Spock and Smurfs with the same earnest curiosity he applies to matters of love, loss, and forgiveness. The book swings effortlessly between belly laughs and moments of quiet resonance, reminding us that the grandest cosmic truths are often hidden in life's most mundane moments.

With the wit of a seasoned observer and the heart of a man who has lived through his share of ups and downs, Thomas has crafted a collection that is as much about the human condition as it is about humor.“I've been told that I might be full of it,” he writes in his signature style,“so I just decided to get some of it out of me. My hope is that this crap in this book makes your crapping experience a little more fun.”

But this is far more than a bathroom reader. It is a philosophical manifesto disguised as a joke book, a call to embrace the beautiful, ridiculous journey we're all on. It's for anyone who has ever looked up at the stars and felt both infinitely small and profoundly connected, all while trying not to forget what they came into the room to get.

Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here is available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Author

Allen Lee Thomas, a New Year's Eve baby boomer from Olney, Illinois, came to writing in his retirement, proving it's never too late to share a unique voice with the world. He writes not as a distant academic, but as a fellow traveler-a storyteller with a sharp wit, a tender heart, and a lifetime of accumulated wisdom and wonder.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading publishing house dedicated to amplifying powerful and distinctive authorial voices. They are proud to bring Allen Thomas's extraordinary blend of cosmic insight and down-to-earth humor to a world in desperate need of both.