827 Children Remain In Mandatory Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Yulia Ryzhakova, Head of the Children's Service of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this during an online briefing.

“In two settlements of two territorial communities in the region where mandatory evacuation of children - together with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives - has been declared, 827 children remain. These are 675 families,” Ryzhakova said.

According to her, the largest number of children remain in the Druzhkivka urban territorial community - 824 children from 674 families.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration representative noted that 170 children from 108 families had been forcibly evacuated from the region over the past week, most of them from the Druzhkivka urban community - 159 children from 101 families.

In turn, Dmytro Petlin, Head of the Operational Duty Service, Communications, Alerts, and Public Information Division of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense Work of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported that 15.9 thousand civilians remain in areas of active hostilities, with no children among them.

According to Petlin, since February 2022, more than 1.309 million residents have been evacuated from Ukrainian government-controlled territories of the Donetsk region, including nearly 200,000 children and 47,000 persons with disabilities.

Over the past week alone, 1,470 people left the Donetsk region.

Currently, about 201,000 people remain in government-controlled areas of the region, including more than 13,680 children.

As reported, the mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region has been ongoing since August 2, 2022.

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration