Visiting Research Fellow, Department of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide

Carol Lefevre holds both a M.A. and a Ph.D in Creative Writing from the University of Adelaide, where she is a Visiting Research Fellow.

Her novels include If You Were Mine (2008), Nights in the Asylum (2007), which won the Kibble Award, the People's Choice Award at the South Australian Writers Festival, and was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers Prize.

Her non-fiction book Quiet City: Walking in West Terrace Cemetery (2016) was shortlisted for the Adelaide Festival Awards for Literature. In 2016, Carol won the Barbara Hanrahan Fellowship at the South Australian Festival Awards for Literature. She was Writer-in-Residence at the J.M. Coetzee Centre for Creative Practice in 2016/17.

Her novella, Murmurations (2020), was shortlisted for the 2021 Christina Stead Prize for fiction in the NSW Premier's Literary Awards, and for the Adelaide Festival Award for Fiction (2021).

The Tower (2022), a novel in stories, was published by Spinifex Press, and Temperance (2023) a novel, was published by Wakefield Press.

Her most recent book is the memoir Bloomer (Affirm Press, 2025).

