1St Source Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Results, Increased Cash Dividend Declared


2025-10-23 07:06:25
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income was $42.30 million for the quarter, up $4.98 million or 13.34% from the previous quarter and up $7.36 million or 21.06% from the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share was $1.71, up $0.20 or 13.25% from the previous quarter and up $0.30 or 21.28% from the prior year's third quarter of $1.41. These results include $1.88 million in pre-tax losses from the sale of approximately $73 million of available-for-sale securities executed in the third quarter as well as a $1.00 million charitable contribution to the 1st Source Foundation.
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.86% from 1.67% in the previous quarter and 1.59% in the third quarter of 2024. Return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 13.76% from 12.61% in the previous quarter and 12.87% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • A cash dividend increase of two cents per share to $0.40 per common share for the quarter was approved, up 11.11% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.
  • Average loans and leases grew $46.93 million in the third quarter, up 0.67% from the previous quarter and increased $409.71 million, up 6.20% from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Average deposits increased $75.03 million in the third quarter, up 1.02% from the previous quarter and increased $289.69 million, up 4.06% from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income was $88.90 million, up $3.56 million or 4.17% from the previous quarter and up $13.27 million, or 17.55% from the third quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.09%, up eight basis points from the previous quarter and up 45 basis points from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses of $0.90 million was recorded during the quarter compared to $7.69 million in the previous quarter and $1.72 million during the previous year's third quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained consistent with historical levels, rising to 2.32% at September 30, 2025, up from 2.30% at June 30, 2025, and 2.30% at September 30, 2024.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $42.30 million for the third quarter of 2025, up 13.34% compared to $37.32 million in the previous quarter and up 21.06% from the $34.94 million reported in the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date 2025 net income was $117.14 million, up 15.76% compared to $101.19 million during the first nine months of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.71, up 13.25% compared to $1.51 in the previous quarter and up 21.28% versus $1.41 in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of 2025 was $4.74 compared to $4.09 a year earlier. The quarterly results were impacted by solid growth in net interest income and lower provision for credit losses offset by realized losses from strategic repositioning trades in the investment portfolio and higher noninterest expense.

At its October 2025 meeting, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the cash dividend of two cents per share, raising the approved dividend for the quarter to $0.40 per common share, up 11.11% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 4, 2025, and will be paid on November 14, 2025.

Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that we achieved record quarterly net income during the third quarter and continued net interest margin expansion for the seventh consecutive quarter. Higher rates on increased average loan and lease balances, and lower short-term borrowing costs led to an eight basis point improvement in our margin from the prior quarter. The credit quality challenges we experienced during the second quarter improved moderately during the quarter and our nonperforming asset levels decreased. Nonperforming assets to loans and leases at September 30, 2025 was 0.91% down from 1.06% at June 30, 2025 while the allowance for loans and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained strong at 2.32% up slightly from 2.30% the previous quarter.

"Most importantly, our balance sheet remained resilient throughout the quarter, underscoring a solid financial foundation that has consistently supported our business over time. This strength is not new; it reflects a long-standing commitment to disciplined financial management and positions us well to navigate ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty affecting our customers and their industries. We maintained strong liquidity and upheld our historically conservative capital structure, reinforcing our ability to drive long-term value for shareholders.

"As part of a long-term, multi-year strategy for succession, Christopher J. Murphy III stepped down from his role of Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Corporation effective October 1, 2025. He now serves as Executive Chairman of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank. After 50 years of successive leadership as President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, the Bank and Corporation have benefitted greatly from his guidance and expertise. We are pleased that he will continue to serve as Executive Chairman to help position the company for a strong future.

"This change initiated several other role transitions. Kevin C. Murphy, previously Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank, retained his role of Executive Vice President of the Corporation and became President of 1st Source Bank. Additionally, I am honored to have taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Corporation while also retaining the title of President of 1st Source Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Bank. I look forward to this next stage as we continue to serve our clients and communities well." Mrs. Short concluded.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Executive Chairman, added, "As Andrea reported, we have had a successful transition of senior leadership and I could not be more excited or optimistic about our future. Andrea has been a 1st Source colleague since 1998 and she has been preparing for this role since 2013. Also, we were very pleased to learn during the third quarter that 1st Source Bank was named to Bank Director Magazine's Best U.S. Banks list coming in at #19 overall in the top 25 Banks and #8 in the category of $5 billion up to $50 billion in assets.

"Also, in keeping with our commitment to our community, we have remodeled our Elkhart West Banking Center in Indiana, and moved our banking center in Kalamazoo, Michigan to a new location. Both banking centers now feature the Bank's side-by-side banking model. This experience invites the client behind the "teller line," allowing for the Bank's clients and bankers to have a more transparent and inclusive relationship." Mr. Murphy concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans and Leases

Third quarter average loans and leases were $7.02 billion, which was up $46.93 million or 0.67% from the previous quarter, and increased $409.71 million, up 6.20% from the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $356.29 million to $6.93 billion, up 5.42% from the first nine months of 2024. Average loan growth from the third quarter of 2024 occurred mainly within the Renewable Energy, Commercial Real Estate, Construction Equipment, Commercial and Agricultural, and Residential Real Estate and Home Equity portfolios.

Deposits

Third quarter average deposits were $7.42 billion, which was up $75.03 million, or 1.02%, from the previous quarter, and up $289.69 million or 4.06% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2025 were $7.37 billion, an increase of $259.42 million, up 3.65% from the same period a year ago. Average deposit balance growth from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily in savings, interest-bearing demand, and non-brokered time deposits offset by decreased brokered deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.56 million to $88.90 million, up 4.17% from the previous quarter and increased $13.27 million, up 17.55% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, tax equivalent net interest income increased $33.45 million to $255.33 million, up 15.07% from the same period a year ago.

Third quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.08%, an increase of eight basis points from the 4.00% in the previous quarter and an increase of 45 basis points from the same period in 2024. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, third quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.09%, up eight basis points compared to the 4.01% in the previous quarter, and an increase of 45 basis points from the same period in 2024. The increase from the prior quarter and third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher rates on increased average loan and lease balances and lower short-term borrowing costs. Higher net interest recoveries contributed three basis points during the third quarter on the net interest margin, compared to no impact during the previous quarter from immaterial net interest charge-offs, while net interest recoveries contributed three basis points in the prior year third quarter.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2025 was 3.99%, an increase of 41 basis points compared to 3.58% for the first nine months of 2024. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2025 was 4.00%, an increase of 41 basis points compared to 3.59% for the first nine months of the prior year. Net interest recoveries positively contributed three basis points to both the current and previous year-to-date net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Third quarter 2025 noninterest income of $21.91 million decreased $1.15 million or 4.99% compared to the previous quarter and decreased $0.54 million or 2.41% compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income increased $0.24 million, up 0.36% from the first nine months of 2024.

The decrease from the previous quarter was mainly due to realized losses of $1.88 million in the third quarter compared to $1.00 million in the previous quarter from repositioning of available-for-sale securities. The securities sold during the quarter had a weighted average yield of 0.85% and were replaced with securities having a yield of 3.52%. Additional decreases in the quarter were from lower trust and wealth advisory income from seasonal tax preparation fees during the second quarter, fewer interest rate swap fees, and a decline in bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized. These decreases were offset by a rise in consumer deposit account fees, increased insurance commissions, higher brokerage and commission fees, and increased partnership investment gains.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2024 was mainly the result of realized losses from repositioning of available-for-sale securities and reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline offset by increased partnership investment gains, higher trust and wealth advisory income, increased insurance commissions and deposit account fees.

The increase for the first nine months compared to the same period in 2024 was mainly the result of increased partnership investment gains, higher trust and wealth advisory fees, increased insurance commissions, higher brokerage and commission fees and increased interest rate swap fees. These increases were offset by realized losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities in 2025, lower equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline, reduced mortgage banking income and a decrease in debit card income.

Noninterest Expense

Third quarter 2025 noninterest expense of $54.78 million increased $2.35 million or 4.47% compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.95 million or 7.77% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest expense increased $10.89 million, up 7.29% from the first nine months of 2024.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter was the result of higher salaries from normal merit increases and higher incentive compensation, a $1.00 million charitable contribution, increased collection and repossession expenses, higher debit card losses, losses on the sale of fixed assets, and increased professional consulting and data processing costs from technology projects, partially offset by decreased furniture and equipment expense and lower leased equipment depreciation.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was the result of higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases and increased incentive compensation, a $1.00 million charitable contribution, increased data processing costs from technology projects, fewer gains on the sale of fixed assets and off-lease equipment, and increased furniture, equipment and occupancy expenses. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and decreased blanket insurance premiums.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses decreased to $161.43 million as of September 30, 2025, or 2.32% of total loans and leases primarily as a result of loan and lease runoff and a weakened forward economic outlook with increased uncertainty. This 2.32% is an increase compared to 2.30% at June 30, 2025, and 2.30% at September 30, 2024 due to a weakened forward economic outlook with increased uncertainty. Net charge-offs of $1.88 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $1.87 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $0.85 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $0.90 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $6.79 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.83 million compared with the same period in 2024. The decrease in the provision expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decline in loan and lease outstandings, a decrease in nonaccrual loans and leases, and specific impairments, offset by an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.91% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.06% on June 30, 2025, and 0.47% on September 30, 2024. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the quarter was primarily from lower nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessions.

Capital

As of September 30, 2025, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 13.65%, compared to 13.19% at June 30, 2025, and 12.60% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 12.85% at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.38% at June 30, 2025, and 11.76% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 15.18% at September 30, 2025, compared to 14.60% at June 30, 2025, and 14.18% a year ago.

Capital accretion over the last twelve months has been driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses in our short-duration investment securities available-for-sale portfolio.

During the third quarter of 2025, 105,381 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $6.38 million. Total year-to-date repurchased shares of 160,363 have reduced common shareholder's equity by $9.68 million.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information with a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

# # #
Category: Earnings
(charts attached)

1st SOURCE CORPORATION













3rd QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,
2025

2025

2024

2025

2024
AVERAGE BALANCES













Assets $ 9,033,539
$ 8,962,134
$ 8,719,824
$ 8,951,300
$ 8,711,023
Earning assets
8,625,825

8,543,938

8,273,301

8,535,551

8,253,068
Investments
1,472,520

1,476,621

1,539,219

1,489,269

1,567,123
Loans and leases
7,015,389

6,968,463

6,605,677

6,928,394

6,572,108
Deposits
7,424,112

7,349,084

7,134,426

7,369,245

7,109,827
Interest bearing liabilities
5,992,547

5,997,624

5,806,983

5,970,408

5,837,681
Common shareholders' equity
1,219,234

1,187,076

1,079,543

1,183,027

1,037,809
Total equity
1,276,923

1,246,121

1,150,795

1,244,011

1,111,540
INCOME STATEMENT DATA








Net interest income $ 88,750
$ 85,192
$ 75,486
$ 254,880
$ 221,451
Net interest income - FTE(1)
88,904

85,345

75,630

255,334

221,887
Provision for credit losses
896

7,690

1,723

11,851

8,886
Noninterest income
21,906

23,057

22,448

68,066

67,825
Noninterest expense
54,776

52,430

50,828

160,282

149,393
Net income
42,279

37,326

34,914

117,128

101,181
Net income available to common shareholders
42,296

37,319

34,937

117,135

101,185
PER SHARE DATA








Basic net income per common share $ 1.71
$ 1.51
$ 1.41
$ 4.74
$ 4.09
Diluted net income per common share
1.71

1.51

1.41

4.74

4.09
Common cash dividends declared
0.38

0.38

0.36

1.12

1.04
Book value per common share(2)
50.60

48.86

45.05

50.60

45.05
Tangible book value per common share(1)
47.17

45.44

41.62

47.17

41.62
Market value - High
66.15

63.90

65.63

67.77

65.63
Market value - Low
58.06

52.14

51.80

52.14

47.30
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
24,472,035

24,541,385

24,514,144

24,519,828

24,489,665
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
24,472,035

24,541,385

24,514,144

24,519,828

24,489,665
KEY RATIOS








Return on average assets
1.86 %

1.67 %

1.59 %

1.75 %

1.55 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
13.76

12.61

12.87

13.24

13.02
Average common shareholders' equity to average assets
13.50

13.25

12.38

13.22

11.91
End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
12.85

12.38

11.76

12.85

11.76
Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)
15.18

14.60

14.18

15.18

14.18
Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)
16.59

16.04

15.84

16.59

15.84
Risk-based capital - Total(3)
17.85

17.30

17.10

17.85

17.10
Net interest margin
4.08

4.00

3.63

3.99

3.58
Net interest margin - FTE(1)
4.09

4.01

3.64

4.00

3.59
Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue
49.50

48.43

51.90

49.63

51.64
Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)
49.17

48.40

51.75

49.60

51.51
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.11

0.11

0.05

0.08

0.10
Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases
2.32

2.30

2.30

2.32

2.30
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
0.91

1.06

0.47

0.91

0.47










September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,
2025

2025

2025

2024

2024
END OF PERIOD BALANCES








Assets $ 9,056,691
$ 9,087,162
$ 8,963,114
$ 8,931,938
$ 8,763,946
Loans and leases
6,964,454

7,097,969

6,863,393

6,854,808

6,616,100
Deposits
7,409,819

7,442,669

7,417,765

7,230,035

7,125,944
Allowance for loan and lease losses
161,430

163,484

157,470

155,540

152,324
Goodwill and intangible assets
83,895

83,895

83,895

83,897

83,902
Common shareholders' equity
1,236,472

1,198,589

1,161,459

1,111,068

1,104,253
Total equity
1,291,431

1,257,424

1,220,542

1,181,506

1,175,205
ASSET QUALITY








Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 317
$ 198
$ 122
$ 106
$ 100
Nonaccrual loans and leases
62,264

71,732

40,540

30,613

30,678
Other real estate
120

-

-

460

-
Repossessions
435

3,549

2,410

155

109
Equipment owned under operating leases
56

62

-

-

-
Total nonperforming assets $ 63,192
$ 75,541
$ 43,072
$ 31,334
$ 30,887

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION











(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)













September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024
ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 75,316
$ 88,810
$ 76,837
$ 99,900
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks
138,942

60,298

47,989

69,461
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
(amortized cost of $1,555,564, $1,530,847, $1,650,684, and $1,657,198 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively)
1,495,117

1,456,157

1,536,299

1,563,461
Other investments
22,140

22,140

23,855

23,855
Mortgages held for sale
7,110

4,334

2,569

3,690
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:







Commercial and agricultural
759,167

835,826

772,974

723,176
Renewable energy
603,715

573,226

487,266

479,947
Auto and light truck
924,992

972,461

948,435

949,473
Medium and heavy duty truck
280,302

282,875

289,623

299,208
Aircraft
1,095,423

1,134,838

1,123,797

1,065,801
Construction equipment
1,207,446

1,207,209

1,203,912

1,141,367
Commercial real estate
1,244,306

1,252,750

1,215,265

1,156,823
Residential real estate and home equity
726,585

714,026

680,071

664,581
Consumer
122,518

124,758

133,465

135,724
Total loans and leases
6,964,454

7,097,969

6,854,808

6,616,100
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(161,430 )
(163,484 )
(155,540 )
(152,324 )
Net loans and leases
6,803,024

6,934,485

6,699,268

6,463,776
Equipment owned under operating leases, net
7,649

8,653

11,483

13,011
Premises and equipment, net
57,852

55,602

53,456

48,185
Goodwill and intangible assets
83,895

83,895

83,897

83,902
Accrued income and other assets
365,646

372,788

396,285

394,705
Total assets $ 9,056,691
$ 9,087,162
$ 8,931,938
$ 8,763,946
LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,633,786
$ 1,583,621
$ 1,639,101
$ 1,635,981
Interest-bearing deposits:







Interest-bearing demand
2,512,205

2,601,353

2,544,839

2,404,805
Savings
1,396,931

1,359,841

1,256,370

1,242,551
Time
1,866,897

1,897,854

1,789,725

1,842,607
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,776,033

5,859,048

5,590,934

5,489,963
Total deposits
7,409,819

7,442,669

7,230,035

7,125,944
Short-term borrowings:







Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
72,190

58,242

72,346

63,553
Other short-term borrowings
1,384

51,816

176,852

102,124
Total short-term borrowings
73,574

110,058

249,198

165,677
Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
42,234

41,850

39,156

39,220
Subordinated notes
58,764

58,764

58,764

58,764
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
180,869

176,397

173,279

199,136
Total liabilities
7,765,260

7,829,738

7,750,432

7,588,741
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock; no par value
-

-

-

-
Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding
Common stock; no par value











Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538
Retained earnings
983,615

950,363

890,937

868,075
Cost of common stock in treasury (3,771,570, 3,674,878, 3,685,512, and 3,691,291











shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and
September 30, 2024, respectively)		 (137,818 ) (131,551 ) (129,175 ) (129,134 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,863 )
(56,761 )
(87,232 )
(71,226 )
Total shareholders' equity
1,236,472

1,198,589

1,111,068

1,104,253
Noncontrolling interests
54,959

58,835

70,438

70,952
Total equity
1,291,431

1,257,424

1,181,506

1,175,205
Total liabilities and equity $ 9,056,691
$ 9,087,162
$ 8,931,938
$ 8,763,946

1st SOURCE CORPORATION














CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME














(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2025

2025

2024

2025

2024
Interest income:














Loans and leases $ 120,242
$ 117,230
$ 115,200
$ 351,032
$ 337,503
Investment securities, taxable
8,803

8,602

6,120

25,558

18,099
Investment securities, tax-exempt
301

297

251

875

765
Other
1,542

1,087

1,659

3,943

4,500
Total interest income
130,888

127,216

123,230

381,408

360,867
Interest expense:









Deposits
39,654

39,106

43,782

118,606

126,621
Short-term borrowings
307

809

1,509

1,348

6,769
Subordinated notes
1,010

1,007

1,054

3,031

3,176
Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
1,167

1,102

1,399

3,543

2,850
Total interest expense
42,138

42,024

47,744

126,528

139,416
Net interest income
88,750

85,192

75,486

254,880

221,451
Provision for credit losses:









(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loans and leases
(179 )
7,884

3,108

9,817

9,759
Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses - unfunded
loan commitments
1,075

(194 )
(1,385 )
2,034

(873 )
Total provision for credit losses
896

7,690

1,723

11,851

8,886
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
87,854

77,502

73,763

243,029

212,565
Noninterest income:









Trust and wealth advisory
6,825

7,266

6,524

20,757

19,892
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,437

3,189

3,279

9,697

9,552
Debit card
4,530

4,567

4,598

13,246

13,361
Mortgage banking
1,031

1,116

1,042

3,000

3,272
Insurance commissions
1,845

1,685

1,641

5,970

5,028
Equipment rental
693

779

1,141

2,371

4,069
Losses on investment securities available-for-sale
(1,877 )
(997 )
-

(2,874 )
-
Other
5,422

5,452

4,223

15,899

12,651
Total noninterest income
21,906

23,057

22,448

68,066

67,825
Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits
32,217

31,800

31,274

96,132

90,084
Net occupancy
3,085

3,035

3,011

9,344

8,915
Furniture and equipment
1,566

1,684

1,496

4,597

3,910
Data processing
7,578

7,410

7,002

22,279

20,214
Depreciation - leased equipment
557

619

907

1,894

3,194
Professional fees
1,765

1,499

1,928

4,932

4,986
FDIC and other insurance
1,454

1,438

1,423

4,332

4,707
Business development and marketing
2,846

1,884

1,671

6,655

5,441
Other
3,708

3,061

2,116

10,117

7,942
Total noninterest expense
54,776

52,430

50,828

160,282

149,393
Income before income taxes
54,984

48,129

45,383

150,813

130,997
Income tax expense
12,705

10,803

10,469

33,685

29,816
Net income
42,279

37,326

34,914

117,128

101,181
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
17

(7 )
23

7

4
Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,296
$ 37,319
$ 34,937
$ 117,135
$ 101,185
Per common share:









Basic net income per common share $ 1.71
$ 1.51
$ 1.41
$ 4.74
$ 4.09
Diluted net income per common share $ 1.71
$ 1.51
$ 1.41
$ 4.74
$ 4.09
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
24,472,035

24,541,385

24,514,144

24,519,828

24,489,665
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
24,472,035

24,541,385

24,514,144

24,519,828

24,489,665

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

























DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL














(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)






























Three Months Ended




September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024
Average
Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate
ASSETS

























Investment securities available-for-sale:

























Taxable $ 1,439,793
$ 8,803

2.43 %
$ 1,444,203
$ 8,602

2.39 %
$ 1,510,162
$ 6,120

1.61 %
Tax exempt(1)
32,727

379

4.59 %

32,418

375

4.64 %

29,057

316

4.33 %
Mortgages held for sale
4,516

73

6.41 %

3,385

55

6.52 %

3,758

63

6.67 %
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
7,015,389

120,245

6.80 %

6,968,463

117,250

6.75 %

6,605,677

115,216

6.94 %
Other investments
133,400

1,542

4.59 %

95,469

1,087

4.57 %

124,647

1,659

5.29 %
Total earning assets(1)
8,625,825

131,042

6.03 %

8,543,938

127,369

5.98 %

8,273,301

123,374

5.93 %
Cash and due from banks
59,957





67,535





64,014



Allowance for loan and lease losses
(164,984 )




(159,418 )




(151,693 )


Other assets
512,741





510,079





534,202



Total assets $ 9,033,539




$ 8,962,134




$ 8,719,824





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,817,284
$ 39,654

2.70 %
$ 5,774,752
$ 39,106

2.72 %
$ 5,534,358
$ 43,782

3.15 %
Short-term borrowings:
















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
59,297

148

0.99 %

60,863

121

0.80 %

64,032

173

1.07 %
Other short-term borrowings
15,556

159

4.06 %

61,917

688

4.46 %

110,710

1,336

4.80 %
Subordinated notes
58,764

1,010

6.82 %

58,764

1,007

6.87 %

58,764

1,054

7.14 %
Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
41,646

1,167

11.12 %

41,328

1,102

10.70 %

39,119

1,399

14.23 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,992,547

42,138

2.79 %

5,997,624

42,024

2.81 %

5,806,983

47,744

3.27 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,606,828





1,574,332





1,600,068



Other liabilities
157,241





144,057





161,978



Shareholders' equity
1,219,234





1,187,076





1,079,543



Noncontrolling interests
57,689





59,045





71,252



Total liabilities and equity $ 9,033,539




$ 8,962,134




$ 8,719,824



Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments


(154 )




(153 )




(144 )
Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 88,750

4.08 %


$ 85,192

4.00 %


$ 75,486

3.63 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustments


154





153





144

Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 88,904

4.09 %


$ 85,345

4.01 %


$ 75,630

3.64 %
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
















1st SOURCE CORPORATION
















DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL







(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)


















Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024
Average
Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
















Investment securities available-for-sale:
















Taxable $ 1,457,157
$ 25,558

2.35 %
$ 1,537,066
$ 18,099

1.57 %
Tax exempt(1)
32,112

1,103

4.59 %

30,057

962

4.28 %
Mortgages held for sale
3,444

167

6.48 %

3,257

162

6.64 %
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
6,928,394

351,091

6.78 %

6,572,108

337,580

6.86 %
Other investments
114,444

3,943

4.61 %

110,580

4,500

5.44 %
Total earning assets(1)
8,535,551

381,862

5.98 %

8,253,068

361,303

5.85 %
Cash and due from banks
63,819





62,277



Allowance for loan and lease losses
(160,601 )




(150,127 )


Other assets
512,531





545,805



Total assets $ 8,951,300




$ 8,711,023















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Interest-bearing deposits
5,779,321

118,606

2.74 %

5,511,116

126,621

3.07 %
Short-term borrowings:










Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
59,468

373

0.84 %

57,934

366

0.84 %
Other short-term borrowings
31,964

975

4.08 %

168,234

6,403

5.08 %
Subordinated notes
58,764

3,031

6.90 %

58,764

3,176

7.22 %
Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
40,891

3,543

11.58 %

41,633

2,850

9.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,970,408

126,528

2.83 %

5,837,681

139,416

3.19 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,589,924





1,598,711



Other liabilities
146,957





163,091



Shareholders' equity
1,183,027





1,037,809



Noncontrolling interests
60,984





73,731



Total liabilities and equity $ 8,951,300




$ 8,711,023



Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments


(454 )




(436 )
Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 254,880

3.99 %


$ 221,451

3.58 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustments


454





436

Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 255,334

4.00 %


$ 221,887

3.59 %
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION












RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024
Calculation of Net Interest Margin














(A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 130,888
$ 127,216
$ 123,230
$ 381,408
$ 360,867

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:









(B) - Loans and leases
76

75

79

226

239
(C) - Tax exempt investment securities
78

78

65

228

197
(D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)
131,042

127,369

123,374

381,862

361,303
(E) Interest expense (GAAP)
42,138

42,024

47,744

126,528

139,416
(F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)
88,750

85,192

75,486

254,880

221,451
(G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E)
88,904

85,345

75,630

255,334

221,887
(H) Annualization factor
3.967

4.011

3.978

1.337

1.336
(I) Total earning assets $ 8,625,825
$ 8,543,938
$ 8,273,301
$ 8,535,551
$ 8,253,068

Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I
4.08 %

4.00 %

3.63 %

3.99 %

3.58 %

Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I
4.09 %

4.01 %

3.64 %

4.00 %

3.59 %












Calculation of Efficiency Ratio









(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 88,750
$ 85,192
$ 75,486
$ 254,880
$ 221,451
(G) Net interest income - FTE
88,904

85,345

75,630

255,334

221,887
(J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
21,906

23,057

22,448

68,066

67,825
(K) Less: losses (gains) on investment securities and partnership investments
9

(739 )
(712 )
(2,157 )
(2,678 )
(L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment
(557 )
(619 )
(907 )
(1,894 )
(3,194 )
(M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)
110,656

108,249

97,934

322,946

289,276
(N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)
110,262

107,044

96,459

319,349

283,840
(O) Noninterest expense (GAAP)
54,776

52,430

50,828

160,282

149,393
(L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment
(557 )
(619 )
(907 )
(1,894 )
(3,194 )
(P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)
54,219

51,811

49,921

158,388

146,199

Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)
49.50 %

48.43 %

51.90 %

49.63 %

51.64 %

Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)
49.17 %

48.40 %

51.75 %

49.60 %

51.51 %















End of Period







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,







2025

2025

2024




Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio








(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,236,472
$ 1,198,589
$ 1,104,253




(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(83,895 )
(83,895 )
(83,902 )



(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,152,577
$ 1,114,694
$ 1,020,351




(T) Total assets (GAAP)
9,056,691

9,087,162

8,763,946




(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(83,895 )
(83,895 )
(83,902 )



(U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,972,796
$ 9,003,267
$ 8,680,044





Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)
13.65 %

13.19 %

12.60 %





Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)
12.85 %

12.38 %

11.76 %




























Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share









(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,236,472
$ 1,198,589
$ 1,104,253




(V) Actual common shares outstanding
24,434,104

24,530,796

24,514,383





Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 50.60
$ 48.86
$ 45.05





Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 47.17
$ 45.44
$ 41.62




MENAFN23102025004218003983ID1110240848



Newsfile Corp

