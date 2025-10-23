1St Source Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Results, Increased Cash Dividend Declared
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3rd QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets
|$
|9,033,539
|
|$
|8,962,134
|
|$
|8,719,824
|
|$
|8,951,300
|
|$
|8,711,023
|Earning assets
|
|8,625,825
|
|
|8,543,938
|
|
|8,273,301
|
|
|8,535,551
|
|
|8,253,068
|Investments
|
|1,472,520
|
|
|1,476,621
|
|
|1,539,219
|
|
|1,489,269
|
|
|1,567,123
|Loans and leases
|
|7,015,389
|
|
|6,968,463
|
|
|6,605,677
|
|
|6,928,394
|
|
|6,572,108
|Deposits
|
|7,424,112
|
|
|7,349,084
|
|
|7,134,426
|
|
|7,369,245
|
|
|7,109,827
|Interest bearing liabilities
|
|5,992,547
|
|
|5,997,624
|
|
|5,806,983
|
|
|5,970,408
|
|
|5,837,681
|Common shareholders' equity
|
|1,219,234
|
|
|1,187,076
|
|
|1,079,543
|
|
|1,183,027
|
|
|1,037,809
|Total equity
|
|1,276,923
|
|
|1,246,121
|
|
|1,150,795
|
|
|1,244,011
|
|
|1,111,540
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|$
|88,750
|
|$
|85,192
|
|$
|75,486
|
|$
|254,880
|
|$
|221,451
|Net interest income - FTE(1)
|
|88,904
|
|
|85,345
|
|
|75,630
|
|
|255,334
|
|
|221,887
|Provision for credit losses
|
|896
|
|
|7,690
|
|
|1,723
|
|
|11,851
|
|
|8,886
|Noninterest income
|
|21,906
|
|
|23,057
|
|
|22,448
|
|
|68,066
|
|
|67,825
|Noninterest expense
|
|54,776
|
|
|52,430
|
|
|50,828
|
|
|160,282
|
|
|149,393
|Net income
|
|42,279
|
|
|37,326
|
|
|34,914
|
|
|117,128
|
|
|101,181
|Net income available to common shareholders
|
|42,296
|
|
|37,319
|
|
|34,937
|
|
|117,135
|
|
|101,185
|PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|1.71
|
|$
|1.51
|
|$
|1.41
|
|$
|4.74
|
|$
|4.09
|Diluted net income per common share
|
|1.71
|
|
|1.51
|
|
|1.41
|
|
|4.74
|
|
|4.09
|Common cash dividends declared
|
|0.38
|
|
|0.38
|
|
|0.36
|
|
|1.12
|
|
|1.04
|Book value per common share(2)
|
|50.60
|
|
|48.86
|
|
|45.05
|
|
|50.60
|
|
|45.05
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|
|47.17
|
|
|45.44
|
|
|41.62
|
|
|47.17
|
|
|41.62
|Market value - High
|
|66.15
|
|
|63.90
|
|
|65.63
|
|
|67.77
|
|
|65.63
|Market value - Low
|
|58.06
|
|
|52.14
|
|
|51.80
|
|
|52.14
|
|
|47.30
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|24,472,035
|
|
|24,541,385
|
|
|24,514,144
|
|
|24,519,828
|
|
|24,489,665
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|24,472,035
|
|
|24,541,385
|
|
|24,514,144
|
|
|24,519,828
|
|
|24,489,665
|KEY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.86 %
|
|
|1.67 %
|
|
|1.59 %
|
|
|1.75 %
|
|
|1.55 %
|Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
|13.76
|
|
|12.61
|
|
|12.87
|
|
|13.24
|
|
|13.02
|Average common shareholders' equity to average assets
|
|13.50
|
|
|13.25
|
|
|12.38
|
|
|13.22
|
|
|11.91
|End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|
|12.85
|
|
|12.38
|
|
|11.76
|
|
|12.85
|
|
|11.76
|Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)
|
|15.18
|
|
|14.60
|
|
|14.18
|
|
|15.18
|
|
|14.18
|Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)
|
|16.59
|
|
|16.04
|
|
|15.84
|
|
|16.59
|
|
|15.84
|Risk-based capital - Total(3)
|
|17.85
|
|
|17.30
|
|
|17.10
|
|
|17.85
|
|
|17.10
|Net interest margin
|
|4.08
|
|
|4.00
|
|
|3.63
|
|
|3.99
|
|
|3.58
|Net interest margin - FTE(1)
|
|4.09
|
|
|4.01
|
|
|3.64
|
|
|4.00
|
|
|3.59
|Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue
|
|49.50
|
|
|48.43
|
|
|51.90
|
|
|49.63
|
|
|51.64
|Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)
|
|49.17
|
|
|48.40
|
|
|51.75
|
|
|49.60
|
|
|51.51
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|
|0.11
|
|
|0.11
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|0.08
|
|
|0.10
|Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases
|
|2.32
|
|
|2.30
|
|
|2.30
|
|
|2.32
|
|
|2.30
|Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
|
|0.91
|
|
|1.06
|
|
|0.47
|
|
|0.91
|
|
|0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2024
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets
|$
|9,056,691
|
|$
|9,087,162
|
|$
|8,963,114
|
|$
|8,931,938
|
|$
|8,763,946
|Loans and leases
|
|6,964,454
|
|
|7,097,969
|
|
|6,863,393
|
|
|6,854,808
|
|
|6,616,100
|Deposits
|
|7,409,819
|
|
|7,442,669
|
|
|7,417,765
|
|
|7,230,035
|
|
|7,125,944
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|161,430
|
|
|163,484
|
|
|157,470
|
|
|155,540
|
|
|152,324
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|83,895
|
|
|83,895
|
|
|83,895
|
|
|83,897
|
|
|83,902
|Common shareholders' equity
|
|1,236,472
|
|
|1,198,589
|
|
|1,161,459
|
|
|1,111,068
|
|
|1,104,253
|Total equity
|
|1,291,431
|
|
|1,257,424
|
|
|1,220,542
|
|
|1,181,506
|
|
|1,175,205
|ASSET QUALITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans and leases past due 90 days or more
|$
|317
|
|$
|198
|
|$
|122
|
|$
|106
|
|$
|100
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
|
|62,264
|
|
|71,732
|
|
|40,540
|
|
|30,613
|
|
|30,678
|Other real estate
|
|120
|
|
| -
|
|
|-
|
|
|460
|
|
|-
|Repossessions
|
|435
|
|
|3,549
|
|
|2,410
|
|
|155
|
|
|109
|Equipment owned under operating leases
|
|56
|
|
|62
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|63,192
|
|$
|75,541
|
|$
|43,072
|
|$
|31,334
|
|$
|30,887
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2024
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|75,316
|
|$
|88,810
|
|$
|76,837
|
|$
|99,900
|
|Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks
|
|138,942
|
|
|60,298
|
|
|47,989
|
|
|69,461
|
| Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
(amortized cost of $1,555,564, $1,530,847, $1,650,684, and $1,657,198 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively)
|
|1,495,117
|
|
|1,456,157
|
|
|1,536,299
|
|
|1,563,461
|
|Other investments
|
|22,140
|
|
|22,140
|
|
|23,855
|
|
|23,855
|
|Mortgages held for sale
|
|7,110
|
|
|4,334
|
|
|2,569
|
|
|3,690
|
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and agricultural
|
|759,167
|
|
|835,826
|
|
|772,974
|
|
|723,176
|
|Renewable energy
|
|603,715
|
|
|573,226
|
|
|487,266
|
|
|479,947
|
|Auto and light truck
|
|924,992
|
|
|972,461
|
|
|948,435
|
|
|949,473
|
|Medium and heavy duty truck
|
|280,302
|
|
|282,875
|
|
|289,623
|
|
|299,208
|
|Aircraft
|
|1,095,423
|
|
|1,134,838
|
|
|1,123,797
|
|
|1,065,801
|
|Construction equipment
|
|1,207,446
|
|
|1,207,209
|
|
|1,203,912
|
|
|1,141,367
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|1,244,306
|
|
|1,252,750
|
|
|1,215,265
|
|
|1,156,823
|
|Residential real estate and home equity
|
|726,585
|
|
|714,026
|
|
|680,071
|
|
|664,581
|
|Consumer
|
|122,518
|
|
|124,758
|
|
|133,465
|
|
|135,724
|
|Total loans and leases
|
|6,964,454
|
|
|7,097,969
|
|
|6,854,808
|
|
|6,616,100
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|(161,430
|)
|
|(163,484
|)
|
|(155,540
|)
|
|(152,324
|)
|Net loans and leases
|
|6,803,024
|
|
|6,934,485
|
|
|6,699,268
|
|
|6,463,776
|
|Equipment owned under operating leases, net
|
|7,649
|
|
|8,653
|
|
|11,483
|
|
|13,011
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|57,852
|
|
|55,602
|
|
|53,456
|
|
|48,185
|
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|83,895
|
|
|83,895
|
|
|83,897
|
|
|83,902
|
|Accrued income and other assets
|
|365,646
|
|
|372,788
|
|
|396,285
|
|
|394,705
|
|Total assets
|$
|9,056,691
|
|$
|9,087,162
|
|$
|8,931,938
|
|$
|8,763,946
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,633,786
|
|$
|1,583,621
|
|$
|1,639,101
|
|$
|1,635,981
|
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand
|
|2,512,205
|
|
|2,601,353
|
|
|2,544,839
|
|
|2,404,805
|
|Savings
|
|1,396,931
|
|
|1,359,841
|
|
|1,256,370
|
|
|1,242,551
|
|Time
|
|1,866,897
|
|
|1,897,854
|
|
|1,789,725
|
|
|1,842,607
|
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|5,776,033
|
|
|5,859,048
|
|
|5,590,934
|
|
|5,489,963
|
|Total deposits
|
|7,409,819
|
|
|7,442,669
|
|
|7,230,035
|
|
|7,125,944
|
|Short-term borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|72,190
|
|
|58,242
|
|
|72,346
|
|
|63,553
|
|Other short-term borrowings
|
|1,384
|
|
|51,816
|
|
|176,852
|
|
|102,124
|
|Total short-term borrowings
|
|73,574
|
|
|110,058
|
|
|249,198
|
|
|165,677
|
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|
|42,234
|
|
|41,850
|
|
|39,156
|
|
|39,220
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|58,764
|
|
|58,764
|
|
|58,764
|
|
|58,764
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|180,869
|
|
|176,397
|
|
|173,279
|
|
|199,136
|
|Total liabilities
|
|7,765,260
|
|
|7,829,738
|
|
|7,750,432
|
|
|7,588,741
|
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock; no par value
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding
|Common stock; no par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024
|436,538
|436,538
|436,538
|436,538
|Retained earnings
|
|983,615
|
|
|950,363
|
|
|890,937
|
|
|868,075
|
|Cost of common stock in treasury (3,771,570, 3,674,878, 3,685,512, and 3,691,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and
September 30, 2024, respectively)
|(137,818
|)
|(131,551
|)
|(129,175
|)
|(129,134
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|(45,863
|)
|
|(56,761
|)
|
|(87,232
|)
|
|(71,226
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|1,236,472
|
|
|1,198,589
|
|
|1,111,068
|
|
|1,104,253
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|54,959
|
|
|58,835
|
|
|70,438
|
|
|70,952
|
|Total equity
|
|1,291,431
|
|
|1,257,424
|
|
|1,181,506
|
|
|1,175,205
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|9,056,691
|
|$
|9,087,162
|
|$
|8,931,938
|
|$
|8,763,946
|
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans and leases
|$
|120,242
|
|$
|117,230
|
|$
|115,200
|
|$
|351,032
|
|$
|337,503
|
|Investment securities, taxable
|
|8,803
|
|
|8,602
|
|
|6,120
|
|
|25,558
|
|
|18,099
|
|Investment securities, tax-exempt
|
|301
|
|
|297
|
|
|251
|
|
|875
|
|
|765
|
|Other
|
|1,542
|
|
|1,087
|
|
|1,659
|
|
|3,943
|
|
|4,500
|
|Total interest income
|
|130,888
|
|
|127,216
|
|
|123,230
|
|
|381,408
|
|
|360,867
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|39,654
|
|
|39,106
|
|
|43,782
|
|
|118,606
|
|
|126,621
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|307
|
|
|809
|
|
|1,509
|
|
|1,348
|
|
|6,769
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|1,010
|
|
|1,007
|
|
|1,054
|
|
|3,031
|
|
|3,176
|
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|
|1,167
|
|
|1,102
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|3,543
|
|
|2,850
|
|Total interest expense
|
|42,138
|
|
|42,024
|
|
|47,744
|
|
|126,528
|
|
|139,416
|
|Net interest income
|
|88,750
|
|
|85,192
|
|
|75,486
|
|
|254,880
|
|
|221,451
|
|Provision for credit losses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loans and leases
|
|(179
|)
|
|7,884
|
|
|3,108
|
|
|9,817
|
|
|9,759
|
| Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses - unfunded
loan commitments
|
|1,075
|
|
|(194
|)
|
|(1,385
|)
|
|2,034
|
|
|(873
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|
|896
|
|
|7,690
|
|
|1,723
|
|
|11,851
|
|
|8,886
|
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|87,854
|
|
|77,502
|
|
|73,763
|
|
|243,029
|
|
|212,565
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trust and wealth advisory
|
|6,825
|
|
|7,266
|
|
|6,524
|
|
|20,757
|
|
|19,892
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|3,437
|
|
|3,189
|
|
|3,279
|
|
|9,697
|
|
|9,552
|
|Debit card
|
|4,530
|
|
|4,567
|
|
|4,598
|
|
|13,246
|
|
|13,361
|
|Mortgage banking
|
|1,031
|
|
|1,116
|
|
|1,042
|
|
|3,000
|
|
|3,272
|
|Insurance commissions
|
|1,845
|
|
|1,685
|
|
|1,641
|
|
|5,970
|
|
|5,028
|
|Equipment rental
|
|693
|
|
|779
|
|
|1,141
|
|
|2,371
|
|
|4,069
|
|Losses on investment securities available-for-sale
|
|(1,877
|)
|
|(997
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(2,874
|)
|
|-
|
|Other
|
|5,422
|
|
|5,452
|
|
|4,223
|
|
|15,899
|
|
|12,651
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|21,906
|
|
|23,057
|
|
|22,448
|
|
|68,066
|
|
|67,825
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|32,217
|
|
|31,800
|
|
|31,274
|
|
|96,132
|
|
|90,084
|
|Net occupancy
|
|3,085
|
|
|3,035
|
|
|3,011
|
|
|9,344
|
|
|8,915
|
|Furniture and equipment
|
|1,566
|
|
|1,684
|
|
|1,496
|
|
|4,597
|
|
|3,910
|
|Data processing
|
|7,578
|
|
|7,410
|
|
|7,002
|
|
|22,279
|
|
|20,214
|
|Depreciation - leased equipment
|
|557
|
|
|619
|
|
|907
|
|
|1,894
|
|
|3,194
|
|Professional fees
|
|1,765
|
|
|1,499
|
|
|1,928
|
|
|4,932
|
|
|4,986
|
|FDIC and other insurance
|
|1,454
|
|
|1,438
|
|
|1,423
|
|
|4,332
|
|
|4,707
|
|Business development and marketing
|
|2,846
|
|
|1,884
|
|
|1,671
|
|
|6,655
|
|
|5,441
|
|Other
|
|3,708
|
|
|3,061
|
|
|2,116
|
|
|10,117
|
|
|7,942
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|54,776
|
|
|52,430
|
|
|50,828
|
|
|160,282
|
|
|149,393
|
|Income before income taxes
|
|54,984
|
|
|48,129
|
|
|45,383
|
|
|150,813
|
|
|130,997
|
|Income tax expense
|
|12,705
|
|
|10,803
|
|
|10,469
|
|
|33,685
|
|
|29,816
|
|Net income
|
|42,279
|
|
|37,326
|
|
|34,914
|
|
|117,128
|
|
|101,181
|
|Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|17
|
|
|(7
|)
|
|23
|
|
|7
|
|
|4
|
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|42,296
|
|$
|37,319
|
|$
|34,937
|
|$
|117,135
|
|$
|101,185
|
|Per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|1.71
|
|$
|1.51
|
|$
|1.41
|
|$
|4.74
|
|$
|4.09
|
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|1.71
|
|$
|1.51
|
|$
|1.41
|
|$
|4.74
|
|$
|4.09
|
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|24,472,035
|
|
|24,541,385
|
|
|24,514,144
|
|
|24,519,828
|
|
|24,489,665
|
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|24,472,035
|
|
|24,541,385
|
|
|24,514,144
|
|
|24,519,828
|
|
|24,489,665
|
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30, 2025
|
|
|June 30, 2025
|
|
|September 30, 2024
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest Income/Expense
|
|
| Yield/
Rate
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest Income/Expense
|
|
| Yield/
Rate
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest Income/Expense
|
|
| Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment securities available-for-sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|$
|1,439,793
|
|$
|8,803
|
|
|2.43 %
|
|$
|1,444,203
|
|$
|8,602
|
|
|2.39 %
|
|$
|1,510,162
|
|$
|6,120
|
|
|1.61 %
|Tax exempt(1)
|
|32,727
|
|
|379
|
|
|4.59 %
|
|
|32,418
|
|
|375
|
|
|4.64 %
|
|
|29,057
|
|
|316
|
|
|4.33 %
|Mortgages held for sale
|
|4,516
|
|
|73
|
|
|6.41 %
|
|
|3,385
|
|
|55
|
|
|6.52 %
|
|
|3,758
|
|
|63
|
|
|6.67 %
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
|
|7,015,389
|
|
|120,245
|
|
|6.80 %
|
|
|6,968,463
|
|
|117,250
|
|
|6.75 %
|
|
|6,605,677
|
|
|115,216
|
|
|6.94 %
|Other investments
|
|133,400
|
|
|1,542
|
|
|4.59 %
|
|
|95,469
|
|
|1,087
|
|
|4.57 %
|
|
|124,647
|
|
|1,659
|
|
|5.29 %
|Total earning assets(1)
|
|8,625,825
|
|
|131,042
|
|
|6.03 %
|
|
|8,543,938
|
|
|127,369
|
|
|5.98 %
|
|
|8,273,301
|
|
|123,374
|
|
|5.93 %
|Cash and due from banks
|
|59,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|67,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|64,014
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|(164,984
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(159,418
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(151,693
|)
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|512,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|510,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|534,202
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|9,033,539
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|8,962,134
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|8,719,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,817,284
|
|$
|39,654
|
|
|2.70 %
|
|$
|5,774,752
|
|$
|39,106
|
|
|2.72 %
|
|$
|5,534,358
|
|$
|43,782
|
|
|3.15 %
|Short-term borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|59,297
|
|
|148
|
|
|0.99 %
|
|
|60,863
|
|
|121
|
|
|0.80 %
|
|
|64,032
|
|
|173
|
|
|1.07 %
|Other short-term borrowings
|
|15,556
|
|
|159
|
|
|4.06 %
|
|
|61,917
|
|
|688
|
|
|4.46 %
|
|
|110,710
|
|
|1,336
|
|
|4.80 %
|Subordinated notes
|
|58,764
|
|
|1,010
|
|
|6.82 %
|
|
|58,764
|
|
|1,007
|
|
|6.87 %
|
|
|58,764
|
|
|1,054
|
|
|7.14 %
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|
|41,646
|
|
|1,167
|
|
|11.12 %
|
|
|41,328
|
|
|1,102
|
|
|10.70 %
|
|
|39,119
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|14.23 %
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|5,992,547
|
|
|42,138
|
|
|2.79 %
|
|
|5,997,624
|
|
|42,024
|
|
|2.81 %
|
|
|5,806,983
|
|
|47,744
|
|
|3.27 %
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|1,606,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,574,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,600,068
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|157,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|144,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|161,978
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|1,219,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,187,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,079,543
|
|
|
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|57,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|59,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|71,252
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|9,033,539
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|8,962,134
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|8,719,824
|
|
|
|
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|
|
|
|(154
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(153
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(144
|)
|
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)
|
|
|$
|88,750
|
|
|4.08 %
|
|
|
|$
|85,192
|
|
|4.00 %
|
|
|
|$
|75,486
|
|
|3.63 %
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|
|
|
|154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|144
|
|
|Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)
|
|
|$
|88,904
|
|
|4.09 %
|
|
|
|$
|85,345
|
|
|4.01 %
|
|
|
|$
|75,630
|
|
|3.64 %
|(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2025
|
|
|September 30, 2024
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest Income/Expense
|
|
| Yield/
Rate
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest Income/Expense
|
|
| Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment securities available-for-sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|$
|1,457,157
|
|$
|25,558
|
|
|2.35 %
|
|$
|1,537,066
|
|$
|18,099
|
|
|1.57 %
|Tax exempt(1)
|
|32,112
|
|
|1,103
|
|
|4.59 %
|
|
|30,057
|
|
|962
|
|
|4.28 %
|Mortgages held for sale
|
|3,444
|
|
|167
|
|
|6.48 %
|
|
|3,257
|
|
|162
|
|
|6.64 %
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
|
|6,928,394
|
|
|351,091
|
|
|6.78 %
|
|
|6,572,108
|
|
|337,580
|
|
|6.86 %
|Other investments
|
|114,444
|
|
|3,943
|
|
|4.61 %
|
|
|110,580
|
|
|4,500
|
|
|5.44 %
|Total earning assets(1)
|
|8,535,551
|
|
|381,862
|
|
|5.98 %
|
|
|8,253,068
|
|
|361,303
|
|
|5.85 %
|Cash and due from banks
|
|63,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|62,277
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|(160,601
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(150,127
|)
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|512,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|545,805
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|8,951,300
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|8,711,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|5,779,321
|
|
|118,606
|
|
|2.74 %
|
|
|5,511,116
|
|
|126,621
|
|
|3.07 %
|Short-term borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|59,468
|
|
|373
|
|
|0.84 %
|
|
|57,934
|
|
|366
|
|
|0.84 %
|Other short-term borrowings
|
|31,964
|
|
|975
|
|
|4.08 %
|
|
|168,234
|
|
|6,403
|
|
|5.08 %
|Subordinated notes
|
|58,764
|
|
|3,031
|
|
|6.90 %
|
|
|58,764
|
|
|3,176
|
|
|7.22 %
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|
|40,891
|
|
|3,543
|
|
|11.58 %
|
|
|41,633
|
|
|2,850
|
|
|9.14 %
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|5,970,408
|
|
|126,528
|
|
|2.83 %
|
|
|5,837,681
|
|
|139,416
|
|
|3.19 %
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|1,589,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,598,711
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|146,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|163,091
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|1,183,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,037,809
|
|
|
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|60,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|73,731
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|8,951,300
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|8,711,023
|
|
|
|
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|
|
|
|(454
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(436
|)
|
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)
|
|
|$
|254,880
|
|
|3.99 %
|
|
|
|$
|221,451
|
|
|3.58 %
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|
|
|
|454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|436
|
|
|Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)
|
|
|$
|255,334
|
|
|4.00 %
|
|
|
|$
|221,887
|
|
|3.59 %
|(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Calculation of Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(A)
|Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|130,888
|
|$
|127,216
|
|$
|123,230
|
|$
|381,408
|
|$
|360,867
|
|
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(B)
|- Loans and leases
|
|76
|
|
|75
|
|
|79
|
|
|226
|
|
|239
|
|(C)
|- Tax exempt investment securities
|
|78
|
|
|78
|
|
|65
|
|
|228
|
|
|197
|
|(D)
|Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)
|
|131,042
|
|
|127,369
|
|
|123,374
|
|
|381,862
|
|
|361,303
|
|(E)
|Interest expense (GAAP)
|
|42,138
|
|
|42,024
|
|
|47,744
|
|
|126,528
|
|
|139,416
|
|(F)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)
|
|88,750
|
|
|85,192
|
|
|75,486
|
|
|254,880
|
|
|221,451
|
|(G)
|Net interest income - FTE (D-E)
|
|88,904
|
|
|85,345
|
|
|75,630
|
|
|255,334
|
|
|221,887
|
|(H)
|Annualization factor
|
|3.967
|
|
|4.011
|
|
|3.978
|
|
|1.337
|
|
|1.336
|
|(I)
|Total earning assets
|$
|8,625,825
|
|$
|8,543,938
|
|$
|8,273,301
|
|$
|8,535,551
|
|$
|8,253,068
|
|
|Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I
|
|4.08 %
|
|
|4.00 %
|
|
|3.63 %
|
|
|3.99 %
|
|
|3.58 %
|
|
|Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I
|
|4.09 %
|
|
|4.01 %
|
|
|3.64 %
|
|
|4.00 %
|
|
|3.59 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Calculation of Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(F)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|88,750
|
|$
|85,192
|
|$
|75,486
|
|$
|254,880
|
|$
|221,451
|
|(G)
|Net interest income - FTE
|
|88,904
|
|
|85,345
|
|
|75,630
|
|
|255,334
|
|
|221,887
|
|(J)
|Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
|
|21,906
|
|
|23,057
|
|
|22,448
|
|
|68,066
|
|
|67,825
|
|(K)
|Less: losses (gains) on investment securities and partnership investments
|
|9
|
|
|(739
|)
|
|(712
|)
|
|(2,157
|)
|
|(2,678
|)
|(L)
|Less: depreciation - leased equipment
|
|(557
|)
|
|(619
|)
|
|(907
|)
|
|(1,894
|)
|
|(3,194
|)
|(M)
|Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)
|
|110,656
|
|
|108,249
|
|
|97,934
|
|
|322,946
|
|
|289,276
|
|(N)
|Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)
|
|110,262
|
|
|107,044
|
|
|96,459
|
|
|319,349
|
|
|283,840
|
|(O)
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
|54,776
|
|
|52,430
|
|
|50,828
|
|
|160,282
|
|
|149,393
|
|(L)
|Less:depreciation - leased equipment
|
|(557
|)
|
|(619
|)
|
|(907
|)
|
|(1,894
|)
|
|(3,194
|)
|(P)
|Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)
|
|54,219
|
|
|51,811
|
|
|49,921
|
|
|158,388
|
|
|146,199
|
|
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)
|
|49.50 %
|
|
|48.43 %
|
|
|51.90 %
|
|
|49.63 %
|
|
|51.64 %
|
|
|Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)
|
|49.17 %
|
|
|48.40 %
|
|
|51.75 %
|
|
|49.60 %
|
|
|51.51 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|
|
|Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Q)
|Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,236,472
|
|$
|1,198,589
|
|$
|1,104,253
|
|
|
|
|
|(R)
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|
|(83,895
|)
|
|(83,895
|)
|
|(83,902
|)
|
|
|
|
|(S)
|Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R)
|$
|1,152,577
|
|$
|1,114,694
|
|$
|1,020,351
|
|
|
|
|
|(T)
|Total assets (GAAP)
|
|9,056,691
|
|
|9,087,162
|
|
|8,763,946
|
|
|
|
|
|(R)
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|
|(83,895
|)
|
|(83,895
|)
|
|(83,902
|)
|
|
|
|
|(U)
|Total tangible assets (T-R)
|$
|8,972,796
|
|$
|9,003,267
|
|$
|8,680,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)
|
|13.65 %
|
|
|13.19 %
|
|
|12.60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)
|
|12.85 %
|
|
|12.38 %
|
|
|11.76 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Q)
|Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,236,472
|
|$
|1,198,589
|
|$
|1,104,253
|
|
|
|
|
|(V)
|Actual common shares outstanding
|
|24,434,104
|
|
|24,530,796
|
|
|24,514,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000
|$
|50.60
|
|$
|48.86
|
|$
|45.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000
|$
|47.17
|
|$
|45.44
|
|$
|41.62
|
|
|
|
|
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment