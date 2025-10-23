Natbridge Resources Announces Amendment To Agreement With Bull Markets Media Gmbh And Grant Of Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) -announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the "") with Bull Markets Media GmbH (the ""), amending the terms of the original consulting services agreement dated April 3, 2025 (the "").

Under the Original Agreement, the Consultant was to be compensated through the issuance of 450,000 Restricted Share Units (each, a " RSU "). Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, the Company and the Consultant have agreed to cancel the RSU-based compensation structure in its entirety and, as such, the Consultant will now be compensated strictly in cash. Accordingly, the consulting fee of CDN$90,000 is to be paid as to CDN$30,000 on execution of the Amendment Agreement, with the remaining CDN$60,000 to be paid in two equal instalments of CDN$30,000 each as to the first on the date that is three (3) months from the date of the Amendment Agreement and the second on the date this is six (6) months from the date of the Amendment Agreement.

In accordance with Exchange Policy 7 – Investor Relations, Promotional Activity and Other Significant Transactions, NatBridge notes that Bull Markets Media GmbH is an independent investor relations service provider with a business address at Friedrich-Ebert-Str. 17, 51373 Leverkusen, Germany. The Consultant may be contacted via email at ... or by telephone at 49 1797349297. The Consultant has no formal relationship with the Company other than as an independent contractor under the amended consulting agreement.

The promotional activity commenced in October 2025 and is expected to continue for a period of six months. The nature of the promotional activity includes analyzing and assessing opportunities to broaden NatBridge's shareholder base within Europe through the Consultant's investor network and related promotional efforts. This activity will be conducted via digital platforms, including email campaigns, social media, and online investor forums.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 808,606 stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.26 per share for a period of five (5) years and form part of their management contracts.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s (" NatGold Digital ") revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

On behalf of the board,

Stephen Moses, CEO & Director

NatBridge Resources Ltd.

...

+1 (778) 372-9723

Investor Relations

...

+1 (778) 372-9062

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: NatBridge Resources Ltd.