Kuwait Reaffirms Gulf Position On Palestine's Unified Territories, Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has underlined GCC States' commitment to the unity of Palestinian territories as an indispensable condition to establish a viable independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.
This could be achieved in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions, the UN Resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, Second Secretary of Kuwait's Mission to the UN Fahad Al-Ajmi said in a statement delivered on behalf of GCC members before the fourth committee regarding ending the colonization in the 80th UN General Assembly session.
GCC States appreciated efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the US, within the framework of endeavors succeeded in reaching an inclusive ceasefire, ensuring the release of hostages and prisoners, and the sustainable and safe flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, he said.
History is witnessing that occupation and colonization cause suffering and plight and "close" the doors of development and renaissance, he pointed out.
Al-Ajmi further noted that the occupation of the Palestinian territories is the longest-standing military occupation in modern times and has been the greatest obstacle to achieving a lasting and just peace.
Settlement policies, building the separation wall, dividing Palestinian lands among the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem are all practices that undermine the opportunities of peaceful coexistence and strip any political process of its substance, Al-Ajmi elaborated.
Colonization in Palestine has not been a merely military or political subjugation, but a main reason to prevent setting up normal ties among peoples, and Palestinians from their right to self-determination, development and a dignified life, he stated.
He called on Israel to immediately end its occupation, since 1967, halt arbitrary measures taken against Palestinian people, return properties to their legitimate owners and submit compensations to those affected.
On the Sahara issue, Al-Ajmi reiterated the GCC's firm position in support of Morocco's sovereignty over the Desert.
GCC States also renew their steadfast stances announced by the their leaders in the final communique of the 45th Gulf Summit hosted by Kuwait, affirming support for the efforts by the UN and its envoy to reach a realistic and lasting political solution to this issue, in a manner that safeguards the interests of all parties and preserves regional security and stability, he noted.
Additionally, Al-Ajmi reaffirmed the GCC's unwavering stance condemning Iran's continued occupation of the three UAE's islands - Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.
The GCC reiterated its unequivocal support for UAE's right to sovereignty over its three islands, as well as over their territorial waters, airspace, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone, considering them an integral part of the UAE's territory, he said.
GCC members have affirmed that any decisions, practices, or actions taken by Iran on the three islands are null and void, and do not alter the historical and legal facts affirming the UAE's sovereignty over its three islands.
The GCC called on Iran to respond to the UAE's efforts to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or by referring the matter to the International Court of Justice, he added.
Ending colonization and occupation are the first condition to achieve a fair peace and sustainable development, he stressed.
"Freedom could not be built on oppression, nor can justice flourish under occupation. Human beings are our most valuable asset, and their dignity stands above all else," he concluded. (end)
