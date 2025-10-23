Hungary Justly Rages Against Poland Ruling On Nord Stream Suspect

MENAFN - Asia Times) Polish Judge Dariusz Lubowski last week denied extradition to Germany of a suspect in the Nord Stream attack. Besides ruling that there was a lack of evidence against the Ukrainian diver, the judge said that



this act of sabotage occurred in the context of a“just, defensive war;”

Germany doesn't have jurisdiction over the international waters in which it occurred; and the Ukrainian state would be responsible if it – and not the conspirators who carried it out – really orchestrated the 2022 attack.

That enraged Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, despite the fact his country has no direct stake in this.

The Hungarian minister then wrote on X:“Scandalous: according to Poland, if you don't like an infrastructure in Europe, you can blow it up. With this, they gave advance permission for terrorist attacks in Europe. Poland has not only released but is celebrating a terrorist – this is what European rule of law has come to.”

These are compelling points and show that Hungary cares about the principles involved in this case. It also has indirect stakes in all of this that casual observers might not be aware of and which will now be explained.