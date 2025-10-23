Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its annual results for the year ended July 31, 2025. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

“As we close out fiscal 2025, there are many things to celebrate despite revenue falling short of expectations, largely due to the timing of product deployment and increased manufacturing requirements related to the launch of our new Xtract One Gateway,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One.“We ended the year with a record backlog owing to several complex, larger deals, including pending installations1, of nearly $50 million, bolstering the outlook for 2026 and beyond. Demand for Xtract One Gateway continues to accelerate as customers experience firsthand how effectively the Gateway improves safety while streamlining facility entry, which is evidenced by total bookings from nine customers worth $13.1 million for the year ended July 31, 2025. This confirms the desire for technology-driven solutions designed to address everyday issues, and we are working hard to increase production and fulfill demand. We have successfully begun commercial deployment of Xtract One Gateway just subsequent to year end, and feedback from these first customers is extremely positive. Overall, the future for our Company looks bright, and we are on track for fiscal 2026 to be our best year ever.”

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights



Annual revenue of $13.9 million for the twelve months ended July 31, 2025 versus $16.4 million in the prior-year period.



Gross margin of 66% for fiscal 2025 versus 63% in fiscal 2024.



Operating expenses of $21.1 million for fiscal 2025 versus $21.6 million in the prior-year period.



Total contract value of new bookings1 reached $38.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2025, up 28% from $29.8 million in 2024.



Contractual backlog was $15.5 million at the end of the fiscal 2025 as compared to $13.8 million in the prior-year period, excluding an additional $34.2 million of agreements pending installation1 versus approximately $13.0 million at the end of fiscal 2024.



Comprehensive loss was $11.5 million for the year ended July 31, 2025 as compared to $11.1 million in the prior year, reflecting lower gross profit, slightly offset by a decrease in overall operating costs.

During the year, the Company signed contracts with nine new customers worth over $13.1 million for its Xtract One Gateway, serving a variety of markets including education, healthcare, and manufacturing/commercial enterprises.



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights



Quarterly revenue of $3.3 million for the three months ended July 31, 2025, versus $5.6 million in the prior-year period.



Gross margin of 71% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 versus 65% in the prior-year period.



Operating expenses of $5.9 million for fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $6.1 million in the prior-year period.



Total contract value of new bookings1 was $16.1 million for the three months ending July 31, 2025 – a new record – as compared to $5.6 million for the same period last year.

Comprehensive loss was $3.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2025 as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2024, reflecting lower gross profit, slightly offset by a decrease in overall operating costs.



This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended July 31, 2025 and 2024, which can be found on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

1 Supplementary Financial Measures:

The Company utilizes specific supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. Supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include 'Agreements pending installation' and 'Total contract value of new bookings.' Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. 'Total contract value of new bookings' is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as of the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company's completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended July 31, 2025 and 2024

The following table is extracted from the Company's consolidated financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the years ended July 31, 2025 and 2024: