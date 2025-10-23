One Of The First West Vail Homes, Steeped In Local History And Ski Racing Lore, Hits The Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) announces the listing of a six-bedroom West Vail home owned by the Brown family. Byron and Vianne“Vi” Brown moved to Vail in 1964, where they were integral to the town and resort for decades, and the family's impact on the community and ski racing continues today.

Byron Brown moved to Vail to work in real estate and development, first for the Vail City Corporation and then running his own real estate firm. When he arrived with his young family in the early days of the town and resort, Vail had fewer than 100 residents. His son Mike Brown remembers,“When we moved to Vail, we first lived in the basement of the development's model home on West Gore Creek Drive. My Dad would greet people who had driven up from Denver, which was a five hour drive before I-70 was complete, they would tour the various subdivisions and lots available, and then they usually would spend the night in the model home since it was such a long drive back to Denver.”

Then the Browns built the 3,024-square-foot home at 2556 Cortina in 1969, and it was one of the first homes in West Vail North, where Mike and his brother Todd and sister Cindy would build snow caves, snow slides, and ski jumps in the yard. Cindy notes,“We first learned to ski at Meadow Mountain, then we started skiing Vail. We would ski all day, then ski back to my Dad's office, which was where the Patagonia store is now in Vail Village.”

The Browns became immersed in ski racing, starting with Mike who was the oldest. Mike adds,“My Dad started the Buddy Werner League, then as we aged out of that, we all progressed into Ski Club Vail which my parents helped to build as well. My Mom and Dad each served as President of Ski Club Vail, and Vi was the first female president.”

Cindy recalls,“My mom used to work at the information booth in Vail, and the two-lane Vail Pass would close all the time for snow, so she would welcome stranded travelers to our home.”

The Browns also hosted ski racers at Cortina Lane, which was lovingly referred to as“The Brown Palace.” Mike remarks,“If there was a big ski race, there were people stacked in here all weekend before the race and lots of spaghetti dinners around this table.”

Cindy adds,“We had so many people stay here from other ski areas. My Mom even set up an exchange program as time went on, so we had racers that lived with us full-time to train in Vail starting each fall. There were probably thirty kids over the years who my parents hosted, and my Mom really helped to raise them.”

While Vi was hosting young skiers from across the country and even some international guests, she also found time to teach Sunday School at the Vail Chapel and serve on the Eagle County School Board.

Byron continued his work in real estate and development, directly supporting the infrastructure of the quickly expanding Vail Valley by serving on the boards of the local water and sanitation districts for 30 years, and often bringing young Mike along to help:“I remember helping my Dad install pipes and set up the water lines for parts of Lake Creek and other areas in the valley. He was instrumental in making sure the community had the resources needed to continue to grow and flourish.”

Byron and Vi Brown were both recognized with the Trailblazer Award in Vail in 2017, as recognition for their 50+ years of community involvement and support. They were the recipients of the second Trailblazer award ever.

The Brown family was prolific in ski racing, with Mike winning national championships and being ranked highly in World Cup competition. Cindy started following her brothers down the hill, then raced throughout high school, and skied for the CU development team. She later ran the BEAVO program at Beaver Creek, continuing the legacy for the next generation of young skiers in the valley.

Cindy fondly remembers“Watching Mike compete was always a highlight, and Copper Mountain hosted US Nationals for years, so we got to cheer him on there, as well as in Aspen and Crested Butte. Ski racing was such a fun way to grow up. We got out of school early, trained every day, and then I raised my own children to be skiers.”

Mike coached his daughter Maddie during her days of ski racing as well, continuing the family tradition. He was inducted in the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2014, acknowledging his support of adaptive skiing through years of coaching as well as his own career as a ski racer.

In addition to the cozy double-sided fireplace, the peaceful deck, and the desirable West Vail location with dramatic Gore Range views, this home has a unique history that's helped to shape the Vail community.

Mike adds,“The energy this house got from all the people made it a very special place. My parents made it welcoming to anyone who came here, and so many people have fond memories of this house.”

According to Cindy,“This house is what allowed us to stay in Vail. My parents rented out the downstairs: we lived simply, and we always had a lot of people around this table, with games and dance parties and music. Now it's ready for the next generation of skiers who love Vail.”

Property Details

Property Images

Historic Images

Property Photo Credit: Macky Bowlin, 360 Productions

