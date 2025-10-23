Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President El-Sisi Expresses Appreciation To Belgium's King Philippe For Warm Reception


2025-10-23 07:00:30
I extend my heartfelt thanks to His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium for the gracious reception today in Brussels, and for the strong and distinguished bilateral relations that bind our two nations. I also express my sincere appreciation to Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for hosting the inaugural summit between Egypt and the European Union within the framework of our strategic partnership.

The discussions with the European Union were rich and constructive, reaffirming the depth of our relations, which have reached an unprecedented level of alignment. I look forward to the implementation of the agreements and outcomes we have achieved, and to the second summit, which Egypt will host in 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

APO Group

