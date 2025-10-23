REDX Announces Spam Protection Free Upgrade

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- REDX, the industry leader in real estate lead generation and prospecting software, released a free Spam Protection power dialer upgrade for new and existing customers. The update strengthens call reputation, expands verification coverage, and shortens registration time, helping agents connect with more homeowners and close more listings.

Protecting Conversations in a Stricter Calling Environment

With mobile carriers and spam detection systems tightening restrictions, even compliant professionals are finding it harder to get their calls answered.

REDX's upgraded Spam Protection system is designed to help real estate agents stay visible and trusted in an increasingly filtered phone environment.

With cleaner number reputations, REDX users can spend less time worrying about deliverability and more time focusing on what matters most-building relationships, setting appointments, and closing deals.

What's New in the Upgrade

REDX's enhanced Spam Protection provides three major improvements:

Faster Registration: Verification now completes in 1–5 business days instead of 1–2 weeks.

Expanded Coverage: Now includes all major U.S. carriers plus hundreds of secondary and third-party registries, minimizing false“spam likely” labels.

Reputation Boost: Verified numbers now carry a stronger digital identity across networks, improving visibility and trust when calling homeowners.

These changes make it easier for agents to prospect confidently, ensuring that their compliant, professional calls are treated as such by carriers and spam detection systems.

Better Conversations, Bigger Opportunities

Real estate is built on conversations - every listing, referral, and client relationship begins with one. By keeping calls clear of spam labels, agents can:

Increase answer rates and connect with more homeowners.

Create better first impressions through verified caller info.

Maintain consistent follow-up that turns leads into listings.

“This upgrade isn't just a technology improvement,” said Fenn.“It's about helping agents strengthen the human connection at the heart of real estate.”

How to Activate the Free Upgrade

The new Spam Protection is available now at no additional charge for all REDX customers.

To enable it, agents simply need to:

Log in to Vortex.

Open Settings → WAVV Dialer.

Follow the quick setup prompts to register or re-register their phone number.

Once verified, agents will experience faster registration, broader protection, and improved call reputation across all major carriers.

About REDX

REDX helps real estate professionals create consistent conversations that lead to more listings and closings. Through lead data, prospecting tools, and the all-in-one Vortex lead generation platform, REDX empowers agents to build scalable, predictable pipelines.