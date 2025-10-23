Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

-- Operating Income of $71 Million, or $78 Million Excluding Special Items --

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today reported earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025, of $1.37 or $1.55 excluding special items.

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results

In the third quarter, MTI's worldwide net sales were $532 million, up 1 percent sequentially and up 1 percent year over year.

Reported operating income was $71 million, or $78 million excluding special items, down 1 percent sequentially and year over year. Operating margin excluding special items was 14.7 percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations was $71 million in the third quarter, and free cash flow was $44 million.

“Amidst ongoing mixed market conditions, we delivered a solid operating performance that resulted in MTI's highest third quarter earnings per share on record,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We have clear opportunities for growth across the entire company, and we are making several strategic investments, particularly in Household & Personal Care, that will contribute to growth in the near- and long-term.”

Third Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Consumer & Specialties segment sales were $277 million, flat sequentially. Sales in the Household & Personal Care product line were $130 million, up 2 percent compared to the prior quarter, driven by increased volume in cat litter and growth in other consumer-oriented products. Sales in the Specialty Additives product line decreased by 2 percent sequentially to $148 million driven by softer residential construction.

Segment operating income was $37 million, flat sequentially, with improved operating margin of 13.5 percent of sales.

MTI's Consumer & Specialties segment provides technologically enhanced products to consumer-driven end markets, including mineral-to-market household products as well as specialty additives that become functional components in a variety of consumer and industrial goods. The segment includes two product lines, Household & Personal Care and Specialty Additives.

Engineered Solutions segment sales were $255 million, up 2 percent sequentially. Sales in the High-Temperature Technologies product line were $179 million, similar to the prior quarter. Strong volume growth in Asia foundry and refractory equipment sales were partially offset by lower volumes in North America foundry business. In the Environmental & Infrastructure product line, sales increased by 5 percent sequentially to $76 million, driven by an increase in offshore water filtration and services as well as infrastructure drilling products.

Segment operating income was $45 million, a 3 percent improvement over the prior quarter. Operating margin was 17.6 percent of sales, a record for the segment.

MTI's Engineered Solutions segment provides advanced process technologies and solutions that are designed to improve customers' manufacturing processes and projects. The segment includes two product lines, High-Temperature Technologies and Environmental & Infrastructure.

MTI will host a conference call tomorrow, October 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The live earnings webcast can be accessed at . A presentation for the call will be available at the same location at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 24, 2025.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize global mineral reserves with our core technologies and applications to deliver innovative solutions for products that are part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, visit

