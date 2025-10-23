Davidstea Presents At Planet Microcap Showcase In Toronto

Frank Zitella, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of DAVIDsTEA, outlined the Company's omnichannel growth strategy and strong positioning within the North American specialty tea market. He also plans to host one-on-one meetings with investors today.

A copy of DAVIDsTEA's presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase is available on the Company's website at in the "investor" section.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada and over 900 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 20 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven“collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.