Imperial Reports Production For 2025 Third Quarter At Red Chris Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the“Company”) (TSX:III) reports quarterly copper and gold production from the 30% owned Red Chris mine in northwest British Columbia. Red Chris production (100%) for the third quarter of 2025 was 20.900 million pounds of copper and 21,660 ounces gold compared to 18.977 million pounds copper and 13,414 ounces gold during the same quarter of 2024. Imperial's share of Q3 production from Red Chris was 6.270 million pounds copper and 6,498 ounces gold. In the third quarter of 2025, Red Chris mine copper production was up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in copper production was a result of a 17% increase in copper grade (0.589% vs 0.504%), offset by a small decrease in throughput. Gold production in the third quarter of 2025 was up 61% from the third quarter of 2024 as result of the higher gold grades (0.562 g/t vs 0.365 g/t) and recovery, offset by slightly lower throughput. For the first nine months of 2025, copper production was up 20% compared to the same period last year on higher copper grades and gold production was up 86% on higher gold grades and better recovery.

100% Red Chris mine production Three Months Ended Sept 30 Nine Months Ended Sept 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Ore milled - tonnes 1,912,757 1,995,442 6,356,020 6,585,328 Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes 20,791 21,690 23,197 24,034 Grade % - copper 0.589 0. 504 0.583 0.466 Grade g/t - gold 0.562 0. 365 0.529 0.308 Recovery % - copper 84.2 85.6 82.7 83.2 Recovery % - gold 62.7 57.3 61.1 54.3 Copper - 000's pounds 20,900 18,977 67,506 56,369 Gold - ounces 21,660 13,414 65,947 35,452



Work on the Feasibility Study for the Block Cave mine is advancing with the potential to announce an investment decision next year, pending receipt of the necessary consents and permits. Underground activities related to the project advancement will recommence once all investigations are complete and recommendations implemented, following the fall of ground incident and safe recovery of all workers in July.

The technical and scientific information related to the Company's mineral projects has been reviewed and approved by Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., President of Imperial, the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

