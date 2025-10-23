Imperial Reports Production For 2025 Third Quarter At Red Chris Mine
|100% Red Chris mine production
|Three Months Ended Sept 30
|Nine Months Ended Sept 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ore milled - tonnes
|1,912,757
|1,995,442
|6,356,020
|6,585,328
|Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes
|20,791
|21,690
|23,197
|24,034
|Grade % - copper
|0.589
|0. 504
|0.583
|0.466
|Grade g/t - gold
|0.562
|0. 365
|0.529
|0.308
|Recovery % - copper
|84.2
|85.6
|82.7
|83.2
|Recovery % - gold
|62.7
|57.3
|61.1
|54.3
|Copper - 000's pounds
|20,900
|18,977
|67,506
|56,369
|Gold - ounces
|21,660
|13,414
|65,947
|35,452
Work on the Feasibility Study for the Block Cave mine is advancing with the potential to announce an investment decision next year, pending receipt of the necessary consents and permits. Underground activities related to the project advancement will recommence once all investigations are complete and recommendations implemented, following the fall of ground incident and safe recovery of all workers in July.
The technical and scientific information related to the Company's mineral projects has been reviewed and approved by Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., President of Imperial, the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.
